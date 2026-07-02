Ways to celebrate this Independence Day — without fireworks

Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

To get an impressive fireworks show going in front of your home, you’ll need to spend about $250 on fireworks, if not more. But as we’ve seen in recent weeks, fires are running rampant in Utah, with 279 human-caused fires so far this year. Utah is experiencing an exceptionally dry summer, underscoring the need for special caution.

With the call from Governor Spencer Cox to skip the fireworks this year, many people are stuck figuring out how to spend the nation’s 250th birthday without them. Cox left the decision up to individual cities, but Lehi City issued an announcement on June 29 asking residents to follow suit.

Lehi City’s Facebook post containing the announcement stated the following:

● The discharge of all consumer fireworks is prohibited anywhere in Lehi during the July 2–5 holiday period.





● Any previously published Lehi City maps showing permissible fireworks discharge areas are temporarily suspended under the statewide ban.





● The Utah State Forester will re-evaluate fire conditions after Independence Day to determine whether additional restrictions will be necessary for the Pioneer Day holiday.





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“This has been an exceptionally dry year, and wildfire conditions remain severe across the state. While we know fireworks are a cherished Fourth of July tradition, this year’s extreme wildfire danger requires us all to do our part to protect our community,” the statement continued.





For those who haven’t stocked up on their fireworks for the holiday yet, here are some ways you could use that $250 to celebrate this landmark Independence Day:





● Go all-out on a backyard barbecue for the family. Stock up on burgers, dogs, condiments, watermelon, and corn and make a good old-fashioned apple pie to serve à la mode.





● Throw a huge water fight. Grab water balloons, water guns and a slip-and-slide, and let the kids go to town.





● Host an outdoor movie night. Pick up a projector, hang a white sheet in the yard and turn on a favorite movie. Stock up on popcorn, treats, and make sure there are plenty of cozy chairs and blankets!





● Throw an ice cream social for you and the neighbors. Several tubs of ice cream, complete with cones, bowls, and a variety of toppings will get everyone excited to cool down and visit the neighborhood.





● Head north for a day at Lagoon! For the month of July, Lagoon is selling single-day admission tickets for only $59.95, making a day in the park for a family of four under $250. To save on food, pack a lunch to eat in the park.





● Escape the heat with an afternoon of bowling, laser tag or arcade games. Jack & Jill and Fat Cats are both great destinations for a fun day for the whole family. Grab some lunch or even catch a movie while you’re at it!





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● Grab an annual National Parks Pass. For only $80, access every national park in the U.S. What better way to honor the country’s 250th anniversary than taking full advantage of all its beauty? Turn it into a camping trip in one of Utah’s own “Mighty Five” parks: Zions, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches and Canyonlands.

While it may be disappointing to forgo individual fireworks displays this Fourth of July, we must do our part to keep our communities safe and protect the land we live in. To still get a great fireworks experience, Thanksgiving Point is hosting its Freedom Celebration. Leading up to a fireworks show at 10 p.m., there will be live entertainment, food trucks and family activities. Admission is free, and gates open at 4 p.m.

From all of us at Lehi Free Press, stay safe and be smart this Independence Day.