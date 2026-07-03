Connect with us

Arts & Culture

Enjoy Arts in the Park with the Joshua Creek band

Arts & Culture

Chayce Beckham draws crowd for opening concert for Lehi Round-Up Days

Arts & Culture

Lehi Round-up’s “Raise the Mic” helps youth find their voices

Arts & Culture

Canyon Grove Arts Academy to open new Lehi campus near Thanksgiving Point

Arts & Culture

Timpanogos Arts Foundation presents family fun with “Matilda”

Arts & Culture

Lehi’s Daniel Beck to perform Sunday at Arts in the Park

Arts & Culture

“Just joyful”: Why children need the arts in the AI age

Arts & Culture

Lehi invites youth to audition for Round-Up’s annual “Raise the Mic” competition

Arts & Culture

Hutchings Museum’s summer camp offerings

Arts & Culture

The Ruth’s “Once On This Island” an explosive celebration of life

Arts & Culture

Enjoy Arts in the Park with the Joshua Creek band

Published

11 minutes ago

on

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

On Sunday, July 5, the Lehi Arts in the Park concert series will feature the Joshua Creek band. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at Wines Park. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanket to secure a good spot.

Joshua Creek is known for their story songs and soaring vocals. The award-winning band has released eight albums since 2005. Anchored in themes of faith, family and patriotism, their music has resonated with a quarter million concertgoers across the Western United States. The band recently secured the number-one spot on the Southern Christian-Country charts with their hit single, “What Kinda Car.” Building on this momentum, fan-favorites “I Love You Son” and “Promise You’ll Stay” have gained significant traction on local radio syndicates throughout the Rocky Mountain states.

Looking to capitalize on their chart-topping success, Joshua Creek has officially released their latest single, “The Garden Road,” to all major streaming and broadcast platforms.

Joshua Creek is known for leaving audiences laughing and crying with their own brand of storytelling at venues ranging from Dodger Stadium to the Tabernacle at Temple Square.

Visit  joshuacreekmusic.com for more information.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *