Enjoy Arts in the Park with the Joshua Creek band

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

On Sunday, July 5, the Lehi Arts in the Park concert series will feature the Joshua Creek band. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at Wines Park. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanket to secure a good spot.

Joshua Creek is known for their story songs and soaring vocals. The award-winning band has released eight albums since 2005. Anchored in themes of faith, family and patriotism, their music has resonated with a quarter million concertgoers across the Western United States. The band recently secured the number-one spot on the Southern Christian-Country charts with their hit single, “What Kinda Car.” Building on this momentum, fan-favorites “I Love You Son” and “Promise You’ll Stay” have gained significant traction on local radio syndicates throughout the Rocky Mountain states.

Looking to capitalize on their chart-topping success, Joshua Creek has officially released their latest single, “The Garden Road,” to all major streaming and broadcast platforms.

Joshua Creek is known for leaving audiences laughing and crying with their own brand of storytelling at venues ranging from Dodger Stadium to the Tabernacle at Temple Square.

Visit joshuacreekmusic.com for more information.