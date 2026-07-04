Align Lehi open house builds foster care awareness

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Local families enjoyed food, live music, kids’ activities, and a meet-and-greet with BYU football players, all in support of Foster Care, at Align Utah’s Open House on June 20. The event, held at Align’s Lehi office, was designed to raise awareness about foster care and how to make a difference in the lives of Utah children.

The open house combined information about foster care with family-friendly activities, featuring music from the First Christian Tongan Band of Utah, performances by Ailine’s Touch of Polynesia dancers, a Hawaiian food truck, balloon artists, and face painting.

“It was incredible,” said Align co-founder Tina Worton. “About 150 people came through the doors. There was a lot of interest from people who wanted to become foster families and make a difference in kids’ lives. It was super heartwarming. The atmosphere everyone contributed to was amazing. People here in Utah County, and specifically Lehi, really opened their hearts to learn what they can do to support families.”

The event was designed to open conversations about Foster Care in the community in a way that makes the topic approachable for adults and children alike. While parents could attend informational presentations on foster care, children enjoyed activities that naturally sparked conversations about compassion and helping others.

“We really wanted this open house to be not just adult-friendly but kid-friendly,” Worton said. “Adults want answers and information, but we wanted it to reflect the kind of work we do by creating experiences for families.”

Throughout the event, a looping presentation encouraged visitors to better understand the realities that children face in foster care. One display challenged attendees to imagine having just 10 minutes to gather everything they owned before leaving home.

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“It’s not a question for many children; it’s their reality,” Worton said, noting that many children enter foster care carrying only a garbage bag of belongings.

She hopes helping children understand foster care at a young age encourages greater empathy.

“We want kids to understand what foster care is,” she said. “You never know what another child may be going through. Being aware helps us all become kinder and more compassionate.”

One of the most meaningful moments, Worton said, came when three siblings currently living in a foster home participated in the musical performance alongside their foster father, who serves as the band’s leader.

“The three children all participated,” she said. “One played the snare drum, and another performed a solo. It was a sweet reflection of the joy that can come to kids’ lives through foster care. It gives hope back to the community. This is what inclusivity looks like.”

Align was founded two years ago to strengthen foster families across Utah. The organization’s name comes from the Pororoca, a powerful wave that forms in the Amazon River when the sun, moon, and Earth align during the equinox.

“When multiple powerful forces come into perfect alignment, they actually change the direction of the entire river,” Worton explained. “Children in foster care face difficult currents all the time because of trauma. No single person or organization can overcome those things alone. When we all align, we’re strong enough to change the trajectory of children’s lives.”

Worton said her passion for foster care began as a child, when she saw adult family members take in and work with foster children. At age 18, she began working for her father’s foster care agency, starting in entry-level roles before discovering what she describes as her life’s calling.

“I’ve stayed because I have so much fidelity to really make a difference in these children’s lives,” she said. “Who fights for them? They don’t have their biological parents to fight for them. It’s got to be us.”

Today, Align supports approximately 120 licensed foster families across Utah, serving communities from Logan to Sanpete County. The organization recruits, trains and licenses foster parents while providing ongoing case management, therapy coordination, placement services and around-the-clock crisis support.

“We don’t want families that are perfect,” Worton said. “We’re looking for willing families, people who are willing to learn and keep growing.”

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She said each child has unique needs, making it critical to carefully match children with foster families who can provide the right environment.

“We’ve never met the capacity,” Worton said. “We’re experiencing a shortage of foster parents, and we have not been able to keep up with the demand for homes. Every child deserves to feel like there is a home that can meet their needs.”

Align continues to host informational sessions for individuals interested in learning more about foster care. Worton hopes events like the Lehi open house help dispel misconceptions while showing prospective foster parents they will not be alone.

“We want people to have the right vision of what this looks like and how they can contribute,” she said. “I feel so grateful to be a part of it. I wake up most days and think, ‘I get to contribute.’ We really do have such a strong community and sense of helping people become involved.”

Residents interested in learning more about becoming foster parents or supporting foster families can request information via Align’s website at alignutah.com. The Lehi office will also be holding information sessions on July 15 and August 12. RSVP on the website.