NFL tackle Garett Bolles gives back with free football camp

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles returned to his Utah roots to host his annual GB3 Foundation youth football camp at Skyridge High School on Monday, June 29. The event drew hundreds of local children entering third through eighth grade for an evening of football drills, mentorship, and community-building.

“I bring my camp to Skyridge every year, my family is here, it is the community I grew up in. I try and give back to Utah because it is where it all started for me,” said Bolles. “Skyridge has a great football program, so this is a good location for the camp.

“Skyridge has done a phenomenal job with the athletes and Coach Hemm and the AD at the school do good things in this area. I want to support their program. I love supporting all the local athletes and giving back to them in any way I can,” he said.

Bolles, the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner for his charitable efforts, was formerly a standout offensive lineman at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs.

He played college football at Snow College (2014–2015) and the University of Utah (2016) before being selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, where he is still on the roster. His career highlights include being named second-team All-Pro (2020) and PFWA All-Rookie Team (2017).

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Significant challenges and setbacks marked Bolles’ path to success. His expulsion from five different schools and immersion in a tumultuous youth of drugs, alcohol and gang violence underscore the difficult journey he overcame.

Bolles established the GB3 Foundation to empower youth of all abilities to overcome hardships. The camp focuses heavily on teaching core life skills like confidence, perseverance and faith, using football as a vehicle to mentor the next generation.

The completely free event—which featured special guests, dinner, and autograph sessions—allows children to interact directly with professional and collegiate athletes.

Prior to the workouts each participant was given a T-shirt featuring a triangle inscribed with faith, family and football.

“The triangle is my why. It’s my three things and it stands for faith, family and football, and that’s what I stand for,” Bolles explained. “Every successful person has three things that become their ‘why’ and motivate them to do what they do.

“Why they go to school, why they wake up in the morning, and why they want to be successful. Mine are faith, family, and football,” he continued.

“When I was turning my life around, I had to dig deep and find ‘my why’ to become successful. The importance of the triangle is in understanding what your foundation is, having three things that become your why – why you do what you do, and then ask yourself when you get in certain circumstances, why would I do this?

“If it is a good answer, then you do it, if it is not a good answer, then you don’t do it. That can be the difference in being successful or not and in living your dream like I’m living mine,” said Bolles.

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He added, “The foundation is important for the kids, and we want to teach them about what their why is and why they do what they do.”

Bolles prioritizes the foundation and feels accomplished when giving back to the community. “The greatest accomplishment for me through GB3 is the hope to change just one kid’s life every day. That is a dream come true, and that is real success,” said Bolles.

The camp offers a safe space where kids can connect with peers and realize that, despite different backgrounds, struggles or learning challenges, everyone is normal and accepted.

“The camp is good for kids because they can come out here and learn from each other and know that all of us can be normal despite our different backgrounds, struggles or learning challenges,” said Bolles.

Free from academic or home-life pressures, campers receive the love and encouragement they need. For many, this joyful, inclusive environment brings rare smiles and lasting, positive memories.

Bolles said, “We show these kids love and support at this camp; many kids need it. You never know what some are going through or what their family dynamics are or their situations in life. Some kids struggle in school and others struggle at home.

“For some of these kids, this may be one of the few times they have a smile on their face. To come to this camp and feel valued is important, even if it is only for a little while,” he said.

Beyond physical health and exercise, Bolles uses the camp platform to bring visibility to childhood challenges, including advocacy for childhood Apraxia of Speech, a cause deeply personal to him as a father.

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“My son’s diagnosis of Apraxia has not changed the mission of the foundation, it has added another umbrella, another part of the story of my family, my wife and my son. This is what we do, and this is another ‘why’ for why we do what we are doing,” said Bolles.

The GB3 Foundation is growing its community impact, recently opening another center to support more children and families. The Bjorem and Bolles Childhood Apraxia Training Center in Colorado opened its doors in August 2025.

The center is a collaborative initiative between the foundation and speech-language pathologist Jennie Bjorem. The facility acts as a premier professional development and practice hub rather than a traditional enrollment school.

The center specializes in Childhood Apraxia of Speech, a rare motor speech disorder that impacts a child’s ability to plan and coordinate the muscle movements necessary for clear speech.

“The foundation is absolutely growing; besides the help we are able to give to the kids in Utah, I launched the foundation in Colorado a few years ago and already we have had the opportunity to mentor over 300 kids in Colorado.

“We work with kids in the Juvenile Center and we’ve opened the Bjorem and Bolles Training Center, which is a practice center to help kids much like my son to go out into the world and feel confident with skills they have learned.

“We continue to expand our efforts every year. Something that makes me proud is that 100 percent of the funds we raise go directly to the foundation to better the lives of kids in need in every way possible way,” said Bolles.

“I am grateful for the people I have in my life that have showed me love and compassion and I could not be more grateful for the wonderful people that have helped me.

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“For me, this camp is about showing my love and compassion for them, and it means the world to me. This is what I live for, this is my legacy I want to leave and give to others the same support I received at a time in my life when I most needed it,” added Bolles.

As the Denver Broncos season approaches, Bolles continues to live by his “Faith, Family, Football” mantra. The veteran tackle dedicates his off-season to being a mentor, using his platform to inspire local children while actively guiding the rookies on the Denver Broncos roster.

“I try show the rookies love and support. They know they can count on me if they need help,” said Bolles. “I am always available for them, they all have my cell number, and I just want the best for them. Those rookies are great and helped push our team to the playoffs,” said Bolles.

When Bolles takes the field for his 10th season this season, he does so not just as the team’s longest-tenured player, but as a testament to profound personal growth.

“Being in year 10, I know what it takes to be successful. I’ve seen almost everything, I have had lots of snaps and I’ve been around the block a few times and I can share that experience.

“I try not to get too high with the highs and too low with the lows and stay even keel under pressure. I work hard to bless the team and to be a support for their families.

“Denver is a phenomenal place,” he said. “I am grateful to be a part of the Broncos organization and our ownership group. I am fortunate to work with Coach Peyton and all the great athletes and be a part of all of it.

“The organization is similar to the where I came from with Coach Whittingham. I have been blessed with the good influences and good people in my life and I am super grateful. This is why I feel motivated to help kids in my community,” concluded Bolles.