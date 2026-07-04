Timpanogos Arts Foundation “Matilda the Musical”: a vibrant wonder

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Timpanogos Arts Foundation is involving actors of all ages with their summer production of “Matilda.” This larger-than-life show is adapted from the Roald Dahl book and is pure whimsy from beginning to end.

“Matilda the Musical” tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young genius who is neglected and hated by her wacky parents and brother. Her love of reading fuels her as she attends school for the first time, under the evil headmistress, Miss Agatha Trunchbull. She meets new friends, including Miss Honey, stands up for herself and discovers the power of her mind in this family-friendly musical.

This well-loved story was brought to life by a spectacular cast, both with lead and supporting roles. The show is double cast, with me watching the Red Cast. Brooklyn Alley was the perfect Matilda I could’ve asked for. She was sweet, spunky and genuinely so adorable. She barely ever left the stage, and I was swept away by her storytelling, voice and her impressive British accent.

Emma Austin was the sweetest and most endearing Miss Honey. Her rosy cheeks, soaring vocals and cute energy brought life to every moment she was in. Bryson Alley was one of the absolute highlights- playing the formidable Miss Trunchbull. His comedic timing, vocals and physicality were hilarious, and the audience loved it. I don’t think I’ve ever heard an audience laugh so hard during a production of “Matilda.”

Matilda’s family was another one of my favorite parts of the show. They managed to be nasty and mean while still being so darn fun to watch. Emma-Claire Riddle was a strong Mrs. Wormwood, shining especially bright during the song “Loud.” Josh Tenney was everything I could’ve wished for in a Mr. Wormwood. He was funny, mean and so enjoyable to hate. Eli May was equally as fun to watch as Michael Wormwood.

The ensemble of children and adults was phenomenal. I was blown away, particularly by the young actors and how much they delivered. Weston Klemetson was a perfect Bruce, and Greta Peterson was the most lovable Lavender. But my personal favorite was David Higginson as Nigel. He was so full of life that I couldn’t take my eyes off him whenever he was on stage.

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Outside of the actors themselves, the set was spectacular. Designed by Kristyan Williams, the entire show felt ripped right out of one of Dahl’s illustrations. Light-up letters and teetering bookcases made for the perfect stage to tell “Matilda.” Another one of my favorite elements was the show’s visuals, such as when a young boy’s ears stretch or when book pages begin to float on their own. Many of the moments caught me by surprise and had me looking around to see how the tricks were done.

Overall, this show truly understood the heart of “Matilda.” At its core, it is a story about childhood, love and the power within every person to do remarkable things. I loved seeing Timpanogos Arts Foundation produce another smash hit with “Matilda.” This show is perfect for kids of all ages and adults.

“Matilda” runs until July 18 with evening performances and a few matinees. Individual tickets or season tickets can be purchased at timparts.com.