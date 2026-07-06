Lehi students earn honors at FBLA Nationals

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Future Business Leaders of America chapter members from three Lehi junior high schools and Skyridge High School represented Utah at the FBLA national competition in San Antonio, Texas from June 29 to July 2 and claimed several awards there.

Lehi Junior High freshman Adyson Quintero was named the National Champion in the Exploring Professionalism category, which involves taking a 50-question exam about business standards and workplace best practices. Contestants are graded on both accuracy and speed.

It was the sixth national title for an LJH student since the chapter started competing at the national FBLA event nine years ago. There has been at least one top-10 winner from the school every year.

Annabelle Shaw of Viewpoint Middle School earned second-place honors in Exploring Business Concepts. Also from her chapter, Braden Tehero, Jack Smith and Daxton Pulley teamed up to capture third place in Exploring Marketing Strategies.

Quintero and her partner Elise Braley garnered fifth place in the Community Service Project category for working with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local charity that provides beds and bedding for children who don’t have them. They helped assemble bed frames and collected bedding donations.

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Skyridge students Natalie Sheen, Hope Stevens and Kate Day placed sixth in the Virtual Design event.

It’s the first time anyone from their chapter has placed in the national top 10.

To round out the national winners, Lehi Junior High’s Colin Kunze and Orson Fife collected 10th place for Exploring Video Production.

The four Lehi schools sent a combined 43 students to the national event this year, who all had to qualify by finishing high at the state level. The preliminary round at the national level narrowed the finalists to the top 12 in each category, with the winners selected after a second round of competition.

In addition to those listed above, the following students also represented their schools as part of the Utah delegation and made some unforgettable memories along the way.

Skyridge High School: Tayjel Rowland, Malia Cook, Anaya Gaur, Jerry Liu, Jackson Merrill, Calder Haymond, Henry Reimschussel, Seth Vogel, Eliana Harris, Steven Morrise, Mason Lowe, Rowan Pheysey, Anabelle Hansen, Adelyne Fritche, Easton Allred, Beau Fernandez and Kai Steffes.

Skyridge chapter adviser Gig Griffith said, “Repeating as Central Region champions, Skyridge sent its largest and best prepared students to nationals. Competitions officer Calder Haymond helped build this team all year. I’m very proud of these students and their 65-member chapter.”

Lehi Junior High School: Ava Garrett, Sienna Urquhart, Conner Frampton, Jonas Hillstead, Thomas Pierce, Emil Kunze and Carter Anderson.

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“We are incredibly proud of this team and their hard work, dedication and commitment to learning,” said LJH chapter adviser Tiffany Quintero. “Congratulations to the competitors from all of our schools for representing Lehi with excellence.”

Viewpoint Middle School: Isaac Gray, Naomi Jennings and Boaz Potter. “FBLA members consistently show their dedication, professionalism, leadership, collaborative attitude and positivity,” said Viewpoint chapter adviser Lydia Nelson.

“I couldn’t be more proud of such a great team. They always bring their best selves in everything they do,” she added.

Willowcreek Middle School: Emma Allen, Bailee Meier, Sabrina Borba, Kipton Pilling and William Eisenhart.