SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

BRIGGS PARKER

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Boys Track

EVENTS: Sprints, Relays

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: At State, captured the gold medal in the 100-meter dash in 10.7 seconds. Also earned a silver medal in the boys 200m dash with a personal-record time of 20.93 seconds. Collected another silver medal with his teammates as the anchor in the 4x200m relay at 1:27.09 and the squad came in fifth in the 4x100m relay in 41.88 seconds.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Parker made a huge improvement in his performances during his signature events, where he was sixth and eighth in the state meet a year ago. He fulfilled a goal he set in his first season competing by winning an individual state title in his final meet along with top medals in two of his other three allowed events and a very respectable fifth place in the other one. Speedster also honed his skills during the football season as a safety and kick returner.

– Beky Beaton

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