LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

GRACIE TAIT

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Track

EVENTS: Javelin, sprints, relays

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Earned top state medals in her individual events, claiming gold in the javelin with a new 6A state record of 132-feet-11.0-inches and a bronze in the girls 200-meter dash in 24.72 seconds, beating her personal best of 25.10 seconds set at the Region 3 meet.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Tait capped her superlative season with her record-breaking efforts at the state meet. She also helped set a new school record in the 4×200-meter relay earlier in the season and collected a pile of medals throughout the year, contributing points from multiple events in every competition she participated in.

– Beky Beaton

Advertisement

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.