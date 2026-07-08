Lehi Arts Council presents Disney’s “Frozen,” an unforgettable family adventure

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The magic is back in Arendelle as the Lehi Arts Council proudly presents Disney’s “Frozen.” Ever since the Academy Award-winning 2013 animated film first captured global hearts, the epic story of Queen Elsa and Princess Anna has become a modern classic. Now, audiences can experience that same enchantment live on stage in this dazzling Broadway adaptation that takes you on a breathtaking journey into the unknown.



Disney’s Frozen explores the powerful bond between royal sisters, Elsa and Anna, whose relationship is torn apart by Elsa’s uncontrollable magical ice powers.



The narrative follows Anna’s epic, snowy quest to reconnect with her sister and save her kingdom. Alongside ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and the magical snowman Olaf, Anna must overcome not only the elements but also fear itself. Ultimately, their journey proves that sisterly sacrifice—rather than romantic love—is the true act of magic.



The creative direction of Howard and Kathryn Laycock Little brings Anna’s epic snow quest to life brilliantly on the Lehi High School stage. The production team includes choreographer Kelsey Phillips Harrison, costume designer Becky Cline, and scenic designer Kurt Elison. The team works together to bring every scene, musical piece and choreography into a vibrant reality.



“Elsa’s transformation and ice powers, as well as the entire production, will be truly magical,” said Kathryn Laycock Little. “The production team has brought such a great combination of imagination and skill. Their willingness to take ideas and run with them has been a joy to be a part of.”



She continued, “Our choreographer does a beautiful job expressing the story through dance and the cast has been great about incorporating her choreography into their characters.”

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The skilled cast brings a profound sense of emotional depth to the narrative. AnnaBelle Garrett plays Elsa, with Emma Johnson as Anna. Together, their powerhouse vocals and raw, authentic energy deliver a performance that strikes an emotional chord.



“Some pretty awesome sister love happens in this production,” said Kathryn Laycock Little.

Cameron Churchill stars as Kristoff, alongside Kalin Taylor as Olaf, and Cooper Garrett as Hans. Meanwhile, Sven is brought vividly to life by Lily Elison. Combined, this incredibly talented quartet delivers truly show-stopping performances that elevate the entire production.

The ensemble cast has a genuine bond, and their warm energy draws the audience effortlessly into the winter wonderland of Arendelle.



“The cast has worked hard, both on and off stage to find the truth in the story that they are telling,” said Kathryn Laycock Little.



“Frozen” runs July 10 – July 25 at Lehi High School, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are scheduled for July 18 and July 25 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://lehiarts.org/tickets.



The Lehi Arts Council is excited to host a special “Frozen Tea Party” with Anna and Elsa at the Lehi City Civic Center Community Room on July 18 at 1 p.m. Each tea party ticket includes admission to the matinee at 3:00 p.m. on the same day. Tickets for the tea party can be purchased at https://lehiartscouncil.ticketspice.com/frozen-tea-party.



Don’t let your chance melt away. Get your tickets early for Lehi Arts Council’s magical, snow-filled production of “Frozen.”



“I think we have a wonderful, magical production that will touch hearts. This show has so many wonderful things to say, it is fun to be able to say it with a little magic thrown in,” said Kathryn Laycock Little.