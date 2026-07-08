Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Spring 2026

BOYS SOCCER

Most Valuable Player

Griffin Wall (Jr. Skyridge): Defender whose game play reflected his name, he logged the most minutes of anyone on his team and protected the approach to the net without resorting to fouling. Averaged 16.5 recoveries per game and tallied an impressive 740 passes with an 81% success rate. Also had two goals and one assist. Critical leader of the Falcon back line.

Forwards

Keith Gardner (Sr. Skyridge): Furnished three goals and three assists for the Falcons. Averaged 30 touches per game and was credited with 13 key passes for the season.

Advertisement

Dallas Olander (Jr. Skyridge): Was especially good in close quarters, finished his shots at a 44% success rate and made effective crosses. Averaged 12 completed passes per hour.

Midfielders

Brody Alleman (So. Skyridge): Youthful point man in the middle scored four times and made four assists as well. Averaged 42 touches per game in 71 minutes of playing time.

Gavin Richards (Sr. Lehi): Leading goal scorer for the Pioneers in the past two seasons was the tip of Lehi’s offensive spear and a player who was equally adept at getting his teammates involved.

Jameson Lowry (Sr. Lehi): Did a great job controlling the ball going both directions in the middle of the field and provided both scoring and key passes in his team’s efforts.

Defenders

Brady Wangsgard (Sr. Skyridge): Versatile player provided five goals and three assists from the back line, averaging 24 completed passes, 42 touches and 8.3 recoveries per game.

Luke Jensen (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged eight recoveries and 33 touches per game in the back, also scoring two goals and making one assist with 18 completed passes per contest.

Advertisement

Lincoln Webster (Jr. Skyridge): Effective on-ball defender who averaged 22 completed passes per game with an 82% success rate and 8.4 recoveries per match with few fouls.

Paxton Bentley (Sr. Lehi): Hard-working center back kept the defense organized and prevented many potential shots before they were taken.

Goalkeeper

Bryce Toole (Jr. Skyridge): Made 57 saves this season, 83% of the shots taken against him. Made 13 recoveries per match as well with 19.6 game passes at an 88% success rate.