Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Spring 2026

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable Player

Ashton Shewell (Jr. Lehi): Outside hitter was firing on all cylinders as he led the Pioneers to the 6A state championship. “Ashton had his best year yet,” said Coach Kolby Shewell. “He led the state in kills with 511, which also set a new single-season record. He was dominant during our state championship run, securing 25 kills in the state championship game, 28 kills in the semifinal match and 21 kills in the quarterfinal match. He led our team on the season in kills, blocks, digs and hitting percentage.” Ashton averaged 5.4 kills per set. He served 29 aces and tallied 182 points, 53 combined blocks, 264 digs and 534 serve-receives for 5.7 per set. He had his most efficient year on attack with a hitting percentage of 41.6, second in 6A and fifth overall in the state.

Most Inspirational Player

Kyson Ririe (Sr. Lehi): Outside hitter averaged 2.3 kills and 4.8 serve-receives per match and was an important piece of the push to the title. “Kyson was a huge leader on this team, even while he was out for a bit of the season,” Coach Shewell said. “He always kept a level head during every circumstance and helped calm the team during stressful situations. Kyson was an inspirational leader on and off the court as he helped bring the team together for team activities.”

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Hitter

Jonny Dustin (Sr. Lehi): Outside/opposite hitter had 297 kills, 21 aces and 153 points, 26 combined blocks, 252 digs and 227 serve-receptions. Had many big-time plays during important matches this season.

Middle Blockers

Thomas Wood (Jr. Skyridge): Averaged 1.8 kills per set and 2.2 blocks per match. “Solid for us in the middle, made huge plays for us in the championship game and the state tournament,” Coach Shewell said.

Ben Anderson (Jr. Lehi): Had 132 kills plus 20 solo blocks of 50 combined. Second on the team in total blocks and always a threat at the net.

Setter

Ty Reynolds (Jr. Lehi): Had 1,133 assists, a new state record for a single season, averaging 12.1 per set; also 31 aces and 198 points, 142 digs, 34 kills and 38 combined blocks. His passing ability and instincts for the flow of the game were critical keys to the Pioneer success.

Defensive Specialist

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Fihi Fainga (Sr. Skyridge): Active and accomplished on the floor and respected by his opponents, he was a spark and a leader for his team throughout a challenging season.

Libero

Rigden Hansen (Jr. Lehi): Averaged 3.1 digs and 5.1 serve-receptions per set. “Having a libero that you can trust makes a huge difference,” Coach Shewell said. “Our whole offensive philosophy was based on being ‘in-system’ and Rigden played a huge part in that for us.”

Editor’s note: No statistical reports for Skyridge were posted this season.