Porch Coffee brings warm, local gathering space to Lehi Main Street

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press



Porch Coffee opened in Lehi in early January, bringing a warm, colorful coffee shop to a community ready for a locally owned shop close to home.



Located at 380 E. Main Street, Porch Coffee was designed with a neighborhood feel in mind, according to manager Libby Brown. The idea began with a desire for a coffee shop that felt more personal, more inviting and more curated than a standard chain experience.



“They thought, ‘I wish we had somewhere closer to home,’” Brown said.



Before moving to the Main Street location, Porch Coffee operated out of a truck for a couple of months. Brown said the transition into the current space happened faster than expected, allowing the business to establish a permanent home in Lehi sooner than originally planned.



The result is an open, eclectic space that feels intentionally different from a typical coffee shop. The interior is thoughtfully decorated with a funky, inviting style, giving customers room to sit, visit, study, or work without feeling rushed. The shop is bright and welcoming, and the friendly staff adds to the relaxed neighborhood atmosphere.



“It’s a fun, funky little space,” Brown said.



Porch Coffee has already become a popular stop for customers seeking more than just a quick cup of coffee. Brown said many people come in to work or spend time in the shop, especially on weekends.

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“Tons of people, especially on the weekends,” she said. “It gets pretty rowdy in here on Saturdays and Sundays.”



The menu includes coffee drinks, house-made syrups, house-made pastries and food options such as bagels and toast. Brown said the shop also supports local businesses, including sourcing its coffee beans from Caffe Ibis Roasters in Logan.



For Lehi residents, the local focus is part of the appeal. Porch Coffee offers an independent gathering place for customers who want good coffee, fresh food and a comfortable place to spend time without leaving town.



The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, a schedule Brown said is unusual for many small coffee shops. The business also remains open for most holidays, including the Fourth of July.



With steady hours, a spacious interior and a welcoming atmosphere, Porch Coffee quickly found its place in the community. Whether customers stop in for coffee, a pastry, a bagel, a work session or a weekend visit with friends, the shop offers a comfortable new place to gather in Lehi.