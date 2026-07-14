APSD Board approves budget for 2027 fiscal year

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The Aspen Peaks School District (APSD) Board approved its first original operating budget for fiscal year 2027 during its June 11 meeting, marking a significant milestone as the new district continues preparing to become fully operational in July of 2027.

Board members also approved final adjustments to the district’s fiscal year 2026 budget, which covered the district’s planning and startup phase. That budget will be closed out in September.

The newly approved FY 2027 budget covers the district’s first full fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027. While the budget establishes the district’s financial plan, adjustments will continue to be made throughout the year as additional funding allocations and operational needs become clearer.

APSD Business Administrator Bea Twede said creating the district’s first operating budget required a different approach than most established school districts.

“Every line item could be different in the way we approached it,” Twede said. “A lot of it is educated estimates.”

Without a previous full-year budget to reference, district officials relied on spending patterns from Alpine School District while anticipating the needs of launching a new district.

“We’re estimating on how last year went and anticipating what we’ll need to get started,” Twede said. “We’re considering what activities we have coming up, what needs there are, and what we’re responsible for as far as needs and supplies.”

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The district projects approximately $3.77 million in revenue for its operations budget, including about $60 per student, with additional state funding expected to be allocated in January through the new district funding formula. Twede said those allocations could result in changes throughout the year.

Among the district’s priorities moving forward is securing a permanent administrative facility. Twede said APSD has received approximately $10 million from Alpine School District in its Capital Budget for a building fund and is exploring options for a physical facilities building. Alpine District’s current building is within the boundaries of the new Timpanogos School District.

Aspen Peaks expects to spend around $250,000 from its Capital Budget on technology. This is a carryover from the FY 2026 budget and will be spent on computers, software and computer infrastructure.

Despite the uncertainty that comes with creating a first-year budget, Twede highlighted the district’s strong financial position after its startup year.

“We’re excited about the carryover we’ve had from fiscal year ‘26,” she said. “I feel like we were very fiscally careful for this first year, and we do have a healthy carryover. Startup funds will not be fully expended. That’s a highlight.”

The remaining funds will carry into Aspen Peaks’ first operational year, providing additional flexibility as the district begins serving students independently.

The district will also continue working closely with Alpine School District during the transition, particularly in areas such as maintenance and technology services.

“We’ve worked very closely with Alpine School District’s technology team,” Twede said. “We’re trying to get operations as close as we can.”

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Unlike many established school districts, APSD was not required to complete the traditional tentative budget and truth-in-taxation process for this original budget because it represents the district’s initial operating budget.