Create memories at the LAC’s “Frozen”-inspired tea party

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press



Do you want to build a snowman? Young royals in the Lehi community are in for a magical treat as the Lehi Arts Council prepares to host an unforgettable afternoon of winter wonders at the Frozen Tea Party.



The magical tea party will take place on July 18, bringing the beloved citizens of Arendelle straight to the heart of Lehi. Designed as a perfect family outing, the festivities are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in the Lehi City Civic Center Community Room. Young princes and princesses will be treated to a special Frozen-themed luncheon, engage in fun take-home craft activities, and receive a magical gift bag. The highlight of the tea party will be an exclusive meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and their friends.



“As an Arts Council, we wanted to give guests the opportunity to experience a little bit of the magic that happens on stage in person. All tea party guests will have the opportunity to have a meet-and-greet and photo op with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven and experience their amazing talent in person,” said Jeanna Cunningham, LAC Vice President.



The festivities will not end when the tea is poured. To make the afternoon a complete theatrical experience, each tea party ticket includes admission to the 3 p.m. matinee performance of Disney’s Frozen that same day. Tea party attendees will be treated to preferred seating for the stage show, performed at Lehi High School.



Under the direction of Howard and Kathryn Laycock Little, the Lehi Arts Council’s production of “Frozen” brings a touch of Broadway magic to the community. Praised for its heartfelt performances and ensemble chemistry, the show promises to be a visual and emotional treat for audiences of all ages.



Community members are encouraged to secure their Frozen Tea Party spots as soon as possible. Tickets for the tea party and matinee are currently available for purchase at lehiartscouncil.ticketspice.com/frozen-tea-party.