Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Spring 2026

GIRLS LACROSSE

Most Valuable Player

Summer Buechner (So. Skyridge): All-American controlling midfielder led the state this year in total points at 174 and tied for sixth place nationally. That includes 75 goals at a shooting efficiency of 77% plus 99 assists, breaking her own state record in this category and ranking her No. 1 in the nation. She also tallied 74 ground balls, 64 caused turnovers, 212 draw controls and 311 draws won (72%). “After just two years, she holds the state record for career assists,” said Coach Michelle Buechner. “She also led her team this year in fielding stats and added draws to her repertoire as well.” She has already received nearly every honor the state has to offer and still has two more years to play.

Most Inspirational Player

Aunna Parker (Sr. Skyridge): “Aunna was a senior defensive leader who improved tremendously from last year to this as she took ownership of her own improvement through fitness and stickwork,” said Coach Buechner. “Her influence went way beyond her personal accomplishments. Though not a captain, Aunna provided constant senior leadership for our young team. She became known as “AL Aunna” (AL=Accountability Leader) because she regularly checked in with her group and encouraged their work outside of practice. She set several personal records this year in the weight room and would bring them up in practice to encourage her teammates to set and achieve their own goals. She included everyone, she was a friend to everyone, and her calm and positive demeanor were exceptional examples of sportsmanship,” Coach Buechner said.

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Attackers

Sophia Fife (So. Skyridge): Had 55 goals (72%) and 43 assists for 98 total points plus gathered 45 ground balls and caused 17 turnovers. Dangerous crease player was incredible at chasing down balls after shots.

Tessa Jamison (Sr. Skyridge): Senior leader and a dominant goal scorer, with 11 goals in a single game and a total of 83 on the season (64%) plus 16 assists for 99 total points; 33 ground balls and 18 caused turnovers.

Sage Curtis (So. Skyridge): An integral part of the high-powered Falcon offense with 58 goals (64%) and 26 assists for 84 total points; also 22 ground balls and seven caused turnovers.

Ashlyn Atkin (Sr. Lehi): Always dangerous around the net, scored 34 goals with eight assists, 25 ground balls and caused four turnovers in her efforts for the Pioneers.

Midfielders

Ellie Palmer (So. Skyridge): Leading scorer on the team with 85 goals (73%) and second on the squad in total points at 113 with 28 assists added; 33 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers.

Ellie Wright (Jr. Lehi): Field leader for the Pioneers scored 42 goals (56%) with 14 assists for 56 points combined, gathered 44 ground balls, caused 22 turnovers and won 115 draws.

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Geneva Barfuss (So. Skyridge): Did all the dirty work to gain and maintain possessions and was the glue that held her team together. Second on the squad with 52 ground balls and 29 caused turnovers; 20 goals, 22 assists, 99 draw controls.

Hannah Jorgensen (Sr. Lehi): Top points earner for the Pioneers with 62 total from 37 goals and 25 assists; added 35 ground balls and 56 draws won.

Defenders

Madelyn Coton (Sr. Skyridge): Speed and athleticism made her the backbone of the Falcon defense this year; 38 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers.

Goalkeepers

Kate Prettyman (Sr. Lehi): Made 186 saves (47%) and was a key to her team’s success this season.

Honorable Mention

Leilani Fiefia (Sr. Skyridge): Only allowed to play half of the games as a transfer, D1 Marquette commit showed outstanding play in, and stepping out of, the net. Tallied 56 saves (52%), 32 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers.