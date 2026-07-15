Follow The Flag surprises crowd, unfurling special flag on July 4

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

Honoring our nation’s 250th anniversary, Follow the Flag (FTF) wanted to do something extra special this year. The morning of Independence Day at their “Dawn’s Early Light” ceremony, instead of unfurling the traditional US flag, FTF unfurled the “Betsy Ross” flag. The special flag has 13 stars arranged in a circle, representing the original colonies of the United States of America in 1776.

When the 11,960 square foot flag was unfurled, “You heard a couple gasps,” FTF volunteer Kathy Sweat shared.

“We decided quickly that we wanted to surprise our own team. So, there was just a handful of us who knew,” said Carrie Fox, wife of FTF founder Kyle Fox. Carrie said the anticipation was wild, and to keep it a surprise for most of the team, they had to pack up the old flag as if they were going to unfurl it, except this time, when everyone went home, a few of them went back and exchanged the 50-star flag for the 13-star flag.

Kathy was one of the few FTF volunteers who knew the flag would have only 13 stars and called the surprise “exciting.” She said it was like having a birthday party for your own team since most of them didn’t know the special flag would be unfurled.

“It was surreal; it was a year into the work. It was emotional,” said Carrie of the unfurling on Independence Day.

Last year, knowing the 250th anniversary was approaching, FTF volunteer Steve Madsen wanted the organization to do something special to commemorate the milestone. While attending the 2025 Stadium of Fire, Madsen was inspired by the Betsy Ross flag showcased at the program. He approached the Foxes with the idea of unfurling the 1776 flag in lieu of the traditional 50-star flag.

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Kyle Fox, who founded FTF in 2015, said the unfurling of the unique flag was everything they had hoped for. He hired photographers to capture the experience and the emotion in the spectators, which were smiles and tears.

“When that flag came down, I bawled like a baby,” said 20-year-old Ammon Paxton, who was the voice-over for a short cameo of Paul Revere at the beginning of the ceremony. Revere started off the celebration riding in on a horse. “I love freedom, I love America. A lot of my friends think that I worship the Constitution, so I have very high respect for these men.” Paxton hopes Revere’s voice inspired someone in the crowd. “I love Paul Revere,” added Paxton.

Colby and Kathy Sweat have volunteered their time and services for the non-profit organization. As a professional seamstress, Kathy was integral in repairing one of the flags, which had a 14-foot tear after a microburst ripped through the area. Kathy has earned her nickname “Sweatsy Ross” with her amazing knowledge, seamstress skills, and industrial sewing machines.

Colonial Flag makes large flags for FTF. Once they cut off the extra fabric from the flag, they save it for FTF to make streamers. These special streamers include individual names of veterans or influential people in our community who have passed away. Kathy purchased an embroidery machine and sewed special streamers that fly out on the line with the large flags. For the Sweats, this year is extra special because flying alongside the Betsy Ross flag is their sister-in-law’s streamer, who died earlier this year of cancer. “When I was sewing it, it was hard. You have one of those moments that just tugs, and you miss them so much,” shared Kathy.

Lining the trail leading up to the 154’x78′ flag are other versions of the American flag over the years. The trail begins with the British flag and then ascends in chronological order as states joined the Union.

Showcasing the large flags takes hundreds of volunteers. “We are such an incredibly diverse group; we can do anything. Kyle dreams it up, and he says, ‘Well, I think we should,’ and we all go, okay, and it happens,” concluded Colby.

“We’ve got people from all walks of life, all ages, all backgrounds. All of us come in with a God-given gift, and then combine us, and we’re unstoppable,” said Kyle of the FTF team.

Each flag unfurled by FTF has a special name, and this one is no different. In honor of our nation’s 250th birthday, they named it “General Washington.” FTF will fly the General Washington at the Grove Creek trailhead in Pleasant Grove through July 12. FTF also flies flags on 9/11 and for Veterans in other locations, including St. George and Ogden, UT, and Twin Falls, ID. For more information about FTF, check out their website at followtheflag.org.