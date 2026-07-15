Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Spring 2026

BOYS LACROSSE

Most Valuable Player

Cabell Buechner (Sr. Skyridge): All-American four-year starting midfielder was still the spoke of the Falcon wheel though he had plenty of help this year. Scored 50 goals, made 39 assists, collected 111 ground balls and 50 takeaways. “He was one of the best 11 players in the state and had the stats to support it,” said Coach Bart Butterfield. “Beyond that, Cabell was the off-field leader that coaches dream of. He’s consistent, he’s a hard worker and he is a great teammate.”

Most Inspirational Player

Dylan Forsgren (Sr. Skyridge): Attacker “exemplifies what it means to be an inspirational player,” Coach Butterfield said. “While he was not selected as a team captain by either the coaching staff or his teammates, Dylan responded to that disappointment with remarkable maturity, resilience, and character. Rather than allowing the setback to affect his attitude or commitment, he chose to lead through his actions every day.

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“Throughout the season, Dylan consistently demonstrated a team-first mindset. He worked tirelessly to improve his own game, became one of our most productive offensive players, and accumulated significant statistical contributions that helped drive our team’s success. More importantly, he never allowed personal recognition to become his motivation. His focus remained on helping the team achieve its goals.

“Dylan also embraced the responsibility of mentoring younger players within the program. He invested time in developing teammates, offering encouragement, sharing his experience, and helping create a positive culture that extended beyond the varsity roster. His willingness to support others, regardless of his own circumstances, earned the respect of players and coaches alike.

“What makes Dylan truly inspirational is the way he handled adversity. He faced disappointment, remained positive, continued to work hard, and ultimately became an example for everyone in the program. His perseverance, selflessness and commitment to the team demonstrate the values this award is intended to recognize,” Butterfield said. Scored 53 goals, made 27 assists and tallied 30 ground balls plus 15 takeaways.

Attackers

Kaiden Hobbs (Fr. Skyridge): Tallied 42 goals and 34 assists, 32 ground balls and 14 takeaways.

Carson Butterfield (Sr. Skyridge): Contributed 40 goals with 33 assists, 35 ground balls and 15 takeaways.

Stockton Dorton (Sr. Lehi): Scored 32 goals with 13 assists, gathered 30 ground balls and 10 takeaways.

Midfielders

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Reed Neilsen (Sr. Lehi): Garnered 52 goals and 20 assists, scooped up 32 ground balls.

Dominic Weaver (Sr. Skyridge): Posted 37 goals plus 20 assists, snagged 41 ground balls and 20 takeaways.

Conner Delphenich (Jr. Lehi): Won 127 faceoff attempts and also picked up 126 ground balls.

Defensive Midfielder

Boston Strickland (Fr. Skyridge): Won 204 faceoffs at a 61% rate to go with 112 ground balls and 11 takeaways.

Defenders

Max Poecker (Sr. Skyridge): Collected 64 ground balls and led the Falcons with 61 takeaways.

Covelli Moore (Sr. Skyridge): Hard-working net protector snagged 56 ground balls with 36 takeaways.

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Ian Bullock (Sr. Lehi): Leading Pioneer defender with 42 ground balls and 47 takeaways.

Goaltender

Jaxton Hansen (Sr. Skyridge): Second in the state save percentage list by a tiny fraction at 72.5; his 224 saves and a 17-1 record for the season were keys to the team’s success this year.