Cautiously Optimistic; Lehi’s Water Conservation is Working

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

There’s good news for Lehi residents. July 15 marks the halfway point of the irrigation season, and so far, conservation efforts are working.



“We are seeing an 18% reduction in irrigation use,” said Matt Dalton, Lehi City water operations supervisor. “That’s 382 million gallons so far this year.”



The pressurized irrigation season runs from April 15 to October 15, but this year everyone was asked to wait until May 15 before using irrigation water.



“I was really scared going into this year,” said Dalton. “But we are seeing 50 million gallons of water saved every week by residents, and it’s making a huge difference.”



Lehi moved to Phase Two of the water conservation plan in April, before the water season even started. Residents were asked to cut watering to two days a week once watering started.

Commercial properties, religious properties, and even the city’s park and recreation departments cut back.

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“We are seeing a decreased threat of moving to Phase Three,” said Dalton. “But we really need those Monsoon storms to kick in.”



Dalton acknowledges that conservation has put a lot of stress on lawns and gardens all over Lehi but says it shows that everyone is doing their part.



“We had some timely rainstorms in the early part of the year that were super beneficial,” said Dalton. “We’ve seen our citizens during those rainstorms shut their [sprinkler] clocks off and use what nature is giving us. Our stored water is also performing better than we thought.”



Despite all the good news, Dalton cautions people to keep conserving. He says that as we enter the hottest part of the summer, people will naturally want to use more water to offset the heat and stress on their yards.



“We aren’t out of the woods yet,” said Dalton. “A lot can happen between now and the end of the [irrigation] cycle.”



In 2020, Lehi residents reduced their usual water use by 22%, slightly more than this year, but as conservation efforts continue, that number could increase further.



“As I drive around, I see the brown spots on people’s lawns, and I know no one likes it, but we are all doing our part, and it’s making a difference,” said Dalton.