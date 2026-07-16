Historic Lehi Silver Band to perform in Wines Park

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press



The historic Lehi Silver Band is scheduled to perform at Margaret Wines Park on Sunday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. As part of the Lehi Arts Council’s summer concert series, this free outdoor show will feature not only the full band, but a new percussion ensemble and a new pop/funk group called The Sterling Project.



The Lehi Silver Band is much more than their iconic blue and white bandwagon. While the wagon only fits about 18 musicians, the full ensemble actually consists of 30-40 members. This multigenerational community band welcomes everyone from middle schoolers to senior citizens.

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Get ready for an eclectic night of music featuring everything from The Mandalorian and The Three Amigos to boy band anthems by the Backstreet Boys and BTS. Don’t miss out on these unforgettable crowd-pleasers. The public is encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and arrive early to secure a spot for the performance.



For more information, visit the band’s website at lehiareamusic.org/home.