Major gas leak forces immediate downtown evacuation

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press



A gas line was ruptured near a building at Lehi’s Center and W Main Streets just after noon on July 17. First responders from the police and fire departments arrived within minutes. Acting swiftly, they established a multi-block safety perimeter.



A mandatory evacuation has been ordered by Enbridge Gas for all properties within two blocks of South Center Street and West Main Street in downtown Lehi due to a major natural gas leak. Traffic is halted in the heart of the city, and the Legacy Center as well as its south parking lot are being evacuated. Mandatory evacuations were ordered to ensure public safety, and no injuries resulted from the gas leak.

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Lehi City’s communications manager stated, “Lehi Police have asked everyone to please stay out of the area and follow directions from emergency personnel. At this time, there is no estimated time for when the leak will be resolved.”

Updates will be provided as they become available.