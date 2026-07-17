Connect with us

Lehi City News

Major gas leak forces immediate downtown evacuation

Lehi City News

Cautiously Optimistic; Lehi’s Water Conservation is Working

Lehi City News

Lehi residents share frustration about lack of parking in Lehi neighborhood

Lehi City News

Ways to celebrate this Independence Day — without fireworks

Lehi City News

Fireworks ban in effect for Lehi City

Lehi City News

Chuck Wagon breakfast Saturday at Wines Park

Lehi City News Uncategorized

Lehi Fire and neighbor agencies extinguish brush fire in the area of 4000 North

Lehi City News

Foundation opens doors to education and new opportunities for single mothers in Lehi

Lehi City News

New rental fees approved for civic center

Lehi City News

11-year-old boy hit; drivers urged to slow down near parks

Lehi City News

Major gas leak forces immediate downtown evacuation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press


A gas line was ruptured near a building at Lehi’s Center and W Main Streets just after noon on July 17. First responders from the police and fire departments arrived within minutes. Acting swiftly, they established a multi-block safety perimeter.


A mandatory evacuation has been ordered by Enbridge Gas for all properties within two blocks of South Center Street and West Main Street in downtown Lehi due to a major natural gas leak. Traffic is halted in the heart of the city, and the Legacy Center as well as its south parking lot are being evacuated. Mandatory evacuations were ordered to ensure public safety, and no injuries resulted from the gas leak.

Advertisement


Lehi City’s communications manager stated, “Lehi Police have asked everyone to please stay out of the area and follow directions from emergency personnel. At this time, there is no estimated time for when the leak will be resolved.”
Updates will be provided as they become available.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *