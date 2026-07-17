New marker celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit that built Lehi

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

More than 100 people gathered on Saturday to honor the history of the building commonly known as the Colonial House. More than recognizing a landmark, the ceremony celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit that has shaped Lehi for generations.

“Today, we celebrate not only the building, but the visionaries, merchants and customers whose lives shaped this corner of Main Street,” said Maureen Curtis, treasurer of the Lehi Historical Society and a member of the Historical Marker Unveiling Committee. During the unveiling program, Curtis traced the site’s commercial history from the Lehi Union Exchange, founded by Israel and David Evans, to William E. Racker’s Racker Mercantile and the many businesses that followed.

Katie Tuft, great-great-granddaughter of Israel Evans, also spoke. She said the pioneering spirit of Israel and David Evans helped influence Lehi’s future. After studying a cooperative store while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rochdale, England, Israel Evans returned home and, with his father, founded the Lehi Union Exchange. The successful cooperative later helped inspire ZCMI and influenced Utah’s economy for more than a century.

“The legacy of David and Israel Evans is all around us today,” Tuft said. “Our once little town has turned into a world leader in business and technology, with a new generation of pioneers continuing on in their spirit.”

Joel M. Racker of Highland said his great-grandfather, William E. Racker, demonstrated remarkable faith when he purchased the downtown People’s Coop store and established Racker Mercantile.

Racker said he hopes the marker will remind future generations that “one person’s vision and determination can leave a lasting mark—not only on a street corner, but on an entire community.”

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Lehi City Council member Emily Lockhart spoke about how individual courage and community support are needed for a community to thrive.

“From the merchants of Main Street to the innovators of Silicon Slopes, this city has always been built by people with the courage to try, the humility to learn, and the determination to keep going,” Lockhart said.

Sarah Gonzoles and Gracie Dudley, both great-great-great-granddaughters of Israel Evans, said the event helped them appreciate the lasting impact their ancestors had on the community.

The marker was unveiled at 187 W. Main St., by descendants of Israel Evans and William E. Racker. It is the first marker to feature two different tributes. The west-facing side of the marker reads:

Lehi Union Exchange (1868-1880)

Inspired by a cooperative in England, Israel Evans and his father, David, founded the Lehi Union Exchange here, where residents traded produce for goods. Its success caught the attention of Brigham Young, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and helped inspire the Zion’s Cooperative Mercantile Institute (ZCMI), which shaped Utah’s economy for more than a century.

The east-facing side of the marker reads:

Racker Mercantile

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Racker Mercantile was established in 1904 when William E. Racker combined adjacent buildings for his store. This Renaissance Revival-style building, with carved centerpiece and lionhead ornaments, added elegance to the commercial district. Over time, it housed many enterprises, including an armory, hardware and grocery stores, a dance hall and reception centers.

The marker is the 21st marker installed in the Lehi Historical Marker Program of the Lehi Historical Society. The program is funded by the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction, a Lehi City PARC grant, and 2026 sponsorships from Strata Networks and SIRQ Construction.

The next historical marker unveiling will honor the People’s Co-Operative Institute at 151 E. State St. on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.