Utah County launches first ever firework show on Utah Lake for Pioneer Day

What began as a simple phone call has quickly grown into what organizers hope will become a new Utah County tradition.

On Friday, July 24, Utah County will host its inaugural Pioneer Day Celebration with professional fireworks over Utah Lake at 10:00 p.m. The event celebrates both Utah’s pioneer heritage and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The idea came together after Lehi City Councilwoman Emily Lockhart, Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran and Utah Rep. Stephanie Gricius discussed how communities could still celebrate Pioneer Day despite wildfire-related fireworks restrictions.

“This all came together very quickly and will be a great community event that brings people to Utah Lake,” Beltran said in a County press release. “A big thank you to the many businesses that helped make this possible, as well as the tremendous collaboration between our city, county and state partners.”

Beltran also noted in a social media post Friday afternoon that the effort required an extraordinary level of coordination.

“I can’t stress enough how many people and organizations had to say, ‘We’ll get it done,’” Beltran said. “Just 11 days after the idea was first discussed, we were able to organize Utah County’s first fireworks show on Utah Lake. It truly has been a Herculean effort.”

The celebration is the product of collaboration among the Utah Lake Authority, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, local governments, state agencies, businesses, sponsors, and dozens of staff members and volunteers who worked on an accelerated timeline to make the event possible.

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Lockhart said the event reflects the values behind Pioneer Day.

“Pioneer Day is about remembering the courage and determination of those who came before us while celebrating the incredible place we get to call home,” she said. “This event will give families across Utah County a memorable way to celebrate together and enjoy a truly spectacular show.”

Rep. Gricius said organizers hope the event becomes an annual tradition.

“As we celebrate Pioneer Day and America’s 250th anniversary, Fireworks at Utah Lake gives us an opportunity to come together as one community and celebrate the history, freedom, and pioneering spirit that have shaped both our state and our nation,” Gricius said. “This is the first year of what we hope will become a beloved Utah County tradition for generations to come.”

Nate Hutchinson, co-managing partner of Utah City, one of the event’s title sponsors, said the celebration is rooted in the same spirit that built Utah.

“We stand on the shoulders of pioneers,” Hutchinson said. “Their legacy is not only what they built, but the courage and grit they used to build. Our goal is to use that same pioneer spirit to create communities worthy of those who will one day stand on ours.”

The fireworks display will launch on barges over Utah Lake beginning at 10 p.m. Organizers encourage spectators to watch from the American Fork Marina, Lindon Marina, public accessible shorelines or from boats on the lake, while following all boating safety requirements. Paddleboards and other non-motorized watercraft are not permitted on the lake after dark.

The event is made possible through support from title sponsors QTS Data Centers in Eagle Mountain and Utah City in Vineyard, along with numerous community partners and businesses.

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Additional event information and FAQs are available at www.fireworksatutahlake.com.