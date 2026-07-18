“The Scarlet Pimpernel” at the Ruth takes audiences into the fire

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Utah favorite “The Scarlet Pimpernel” soars into the Ruth Theater in Pleasant Grove with wit, drama and beauty. Having never seen the show before, I received a memorable introduction to this beloved show from the Ruth.

“The Scarlet Pimpernel” follows Sir Percy Blakeney as he leads a group of British men to rescue French nobles from the guillotine. The classic adventure story captures the energy of the French Revolution with a sweeping score by Frank Wildhorn and book/lyrics by Nan Knighton. Love, loss and danger await every turn in this bombastic musical.

While the actors and staging were beautiful as always, the material itself was subpar. The story kept me engaged and guessing, but the pacing felt slow in a lot of places. Composer Frank Wildhorn is not one of my favorites; his scores often feel uneven and poorly written. As a lover of theatrical music, I found the music itself melodramatic and boring amid such an interesting story. My favorite parts of the production were surprisingly not the musical numbers themselves, but the hilarious scenes and script.

The cast was the shining beacon in the show. Scott Hendrickson (TThS Cast) gave one of my favorite performances I’ve seen on the Ruth stage as Sir Percy Blakeney. His powerful voice, hilarious scenes and overall presence were so delightful to watch. I fell in love with his portrayal of the character and would recommend buying a ticket just to see him.

Malia Morley (TThS Cast) gave a stellar performance as Marguerite St. Just. This complicated role requires an actress who can act and sing with the best of them, and Morley was just that. Bronson Dameron (TThS Cast) was a fantastic Chauvelin. He was menacing, convincing and captivating as the show’s main antagonist. He had many standout moments, and his vocal power didn’t miss a beat.

Another standout who continually caught my eye was Cole Hixson (TThS Cast) in the role of Armand St. Just. He was perfectly cast in the role and had the acting skills to back it up. Percy’s entourage was beyond fantastic. My personal favorite was Joshua Jones (TThS Cast) as Farleigh. His over-the-top facial expressions and on-stage persona were electric. Even during a moment of technical difficulty, Jones played it off with humor.

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One of my favorite elements of the show was the costumes, designed by Lauri Baird. Each one felt unique, and I especially loved the delightful outfits worn by the Scarlet Pimpernel crew during “The Creation of Man.”

While this may not be my favorite source material, there was one piece that made this show stand out amongst others. “The Scarlet Pimpernel” gave the audience the chance to see grown men on stage having real fun. Parts of the show almost felt like “Mamma Mia” for the boys- unapologetic, fun and splashy.

If you are a “Scarlet Pimpernel” fan, this show is for you. If you aren’t, this show may still be for you. Don’t expect to go home singing a tune, but you will thoroughly enjoy this night out at the theater. This show may not be appropriate for children and includes a few morbid scenes, such as a man getting executed on stage and a woman being shot.

“The Scarlet Pimpernel” runs until August 22 with nightly performances at 7:30 and select matinees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.theruth.org.