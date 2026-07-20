Man drowns while swimming across Tibble Fork Reservoir

The body of a man who disappeared while attempting to swim across Tibble Fork Reservoir was recovered Sunday night following a search by emergency crews.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the man, who was in his 20s, was at the reservoir with a group Sunday evening when he attempted to swim from one side to the other. During the swim, he went beneath the surface and did not come back up.

Authorities received the report at approximately 6 p.m. Utah County Search and Rescue arrived at the reservoir, and a helicopter was called to assist with the search from the air.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office announced that crews had located the man and recovered his body from the reservoir.

The man’s name was not released. The Sheriff’s Office said it would not publicly identify him.

Officials did not provide additional information about what happened before the man disappeared, how far he had traveled or where in the reservoir he was located. They also did not report whether he was wearing a life jacket.

Tibble Fork Reservoir is located approximately seven miles up American Fork Canyon. The mountain reservoir is used for swimming, fishing and paddle sports during the summer.

Advertisement

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation encourages people using Utah’s lakes and reservoirs to wear properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. The agency notes that approved life jackets provide lifesaving buoyancy and should be selected according to the wearer’s chest size, weight and intended activity.

Utah law requires every vessel to carry at least one properly sized and serviceable U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person aboard. The life jackets must be readily accessible rather than stored out of reach or left inside their original packaging.

Children ages 12 and younger must wear life jackets while aboard a vessel. People using personal watercraft and those participating in towing activities are also required to wear them.

For paddle sports, the state requires a life jacket for each person aboard a stand-up paddleboard, kayak or canoe. Although paddleboard leashes are not required under Utah law, the Division of Outdoor Recreation strongly recommends using the correct leash for the conditions. The agency cautions that a leash does not replace a life jacket.

Officials have not released any information connecting the Tibble Fork drowning to a violation of boating or life jacket laws. The safety guidance is provided for those recreating on Utah waterways.

Authorities extended condolences to those affected by the man’s death. Additional information will be released if it becomes available.