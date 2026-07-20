West Jordan man booked in connection with Timp Fire in AF Canyon

A West Jordan man remains in the Utah County Jail following his arrest in connection with the Timp Fire, a wildfire that burned about two acres and prompted evacuations and temporary closures in American Fork Canyon.

Conrad Jared Larsen, 46, was arrested by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. on July 15 and booked into the jail at 10:48 p.m., according to the county’s inmate search. Jail records list his status as active, with no release date shown.

Larsen was booked on a new allegation of arson involving property damage of at least $5,000. The jail listing identifies the suspected offense under Utah Code as arson involving the property of another and classifies it as not bailable. The booking information does not establish that prosecutors have formally filed a criminal charge in district court.

The same jail record also lists a separate Orem Justice Court arrest warrant in an earlier criminal trespass case involving an institution of higher education. The trespass case is separate from the Timp Fire investigation.

The Timp Fire was reported July 9 near Timpooneke Campground, a popular recreation area in American Fork Canyon that provides access to trails in the Mount Timpanogos Wilderness. The campground and nearby Mutual Dell area were evacuated while crews responded, and access to other canyon recreation sites, including Tibble Fork Reservoir, was temporarily affected during the emergency.

Firefighters kept the fire to approximately 2 acres before it could spread farther into the surrounding forest.

Published reports citing the arrest record say the U.S. Forest Service identified Larsen as a suspect and contacted the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses reportedly told investigators they saw a man matching Larsen’s description adding sticks to a fire burning outside a designated fire ring.

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According to those reports, the fire had spread to two nearby bushes and flames had reached an estimated 10 feet while the man continued adding material. Investigators later located Larsen in the canyon, where he was reportedly carrying a large log and had a lighter in his back pocket. Authorities also reported a strong odor of smoke coming from his vehicle.

Those details are allegations attributed to the arrest record and have not been proven in court. Larsen is presumed innocent unless and until he is convicted.

Investigators estimated the damage would exceed $5,000, according to published reports citing the arrest record. Even a relatively small wildfire can require a substantial response when it begins near a campground, trailhead or other crowded recreation area.

Timpooneke Campground sits along the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway and is a primary access point for hikers entering the Mount Timpanogos Wilderness. The area draws campers, hikers and families throughout the summer, making evacuations and closures especially disruptive during the peak recreation season.

Published reports citing federal court records state Larsen previously pleaded guilty in connection with a 2017 fire that burned approximately 17 acres near the Timpooneke area.

As of the most recent jail search, Larsen remained in custody on the arson booking and the separate Orem warrant. Any decision to formally file charges will be made by prosecutors after reviewing the evidence gathered by investigators.