Families celebrate pioneers while their youth are on the trail

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Most Utah teenagers who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have the opportunity at least once to spend a few days walking in the footsteps of those who emigrated to our not-yet state along the Pioneer Trail.

This activity is officially called the Pioneer Trek Experience but is usually referred to simply as Trek. Utah residents generally go to the well-known trail locations in Wyoming, but there are also dedicated sites in Utah, Idaho, California, Washington state and even Argentina.

Those who don’t live near any of these places also organize Treks on public or private land with appropriate permissions.

Even though short in duration, Trek is a full-blown reenactment of the pioneer experience. Participants dress as the pioneers did and pull their own handcarts. They are limited to the 17 pounds per person that the pioneers were allocated for their personal effects, and they eat and sleep as the pioneers did.

Youth members and adult leaders of the Lehi Hunter’s Grove Ward were among those who had the chance to go to Wyoming this year, but the congregation decided to try to extend the experience to families whose members were not of the appropriate age to participate.

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Retired Army Colonel James Comish and his wife Karen were asked to take on this ambitious assignment, and they enthusiastically jumped right in.

Those who go on Trek are asked to choose a pioneer, preferably a relative when possible, to represent during the activity. They research the individual they have chosen and learn their personal story.

The Comishes had those who were going to participate in the home Trek do the same, and they posted a photo when available and information about those selected on 3×5 cards around the chapel.

On Saturday, July 18, the appropriately-attired Comishes staged the home Trek at Quail Cove Park in American Fork at the same time as the youth were returning from their experience in Wyoming. Pioneer dress was optional, but many pulled together what costumes they could in the spirit of the event.

It got started with a chuckwagon luncheon in the pavilion. The group was divided into three companies. Two full-size handcarts were borrowed for the event, complete with trail flags, and James made a smaller version himself so younger children could try that too.

The Comishes selected 20 stops along the real Pioneer Trail for their reenactment. Each was indicated by a sign, and James drew a picture of each location on large pieces of cardboard. As the companies moved to each stop, they were given historical information about the location.

In addition, there was an activity associated with each stop. The Comishes made 20 different pioneer-inspired games or toys for family members to try out. The event concluded with treats and dancing.

“The Park Trek turned out magnificently, people told us,” James said. “They were thrilled by our every detail from 20 stops along the trail to 20 famous geological landscapes to 20 pioneer games and toys.

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“The adults were so amazed by the sheer joy on their children’s faces,” he added. “Adults participated with the children and seemed to enjoy themselves as well.”

“We had a great turnout,” Karen said. “We had about 40 children. Since the children had never played the games before, they really enjoyed learning how. The adults seemed to have fun alongside the kids.

“Everyone experienced pulling the real handcarts,” she continued. “The park itself was wonderful for this event because of the size and shade trees. We had protection from the heat. Everyone got a historical perspective at each of the stops with landmarks Jamie drew to provide a visual perspective.

“We had a chance at the end to dance to the Virginia reel, catch candy from the candy cannon and make homemade ice cream in zip-lock bags,” Karen said. “We simply loved the day.” It’s surely one the rest of the company won’t soon forget either.