Fireworks ban remains in effect for Lehi City ahead of Pioneer Day

Amidst ongoing wildfire risks across Utah County, Governor Spencer Cox has unveiled a “hybrid” fireworks policy for Pioneer Day, shifting primary regulatory authority back to individual municipalities.

Unlike the statewide ban enacted for the Fourth of July, the updated guidance lets municipalities rely on their standard fireworks maps to dictate usage within city limits. According to the governor’s office, cities facing severe wildfire risks can coordinate with the state forester to enforce further restrictions

After reviewing current fire conditions, Lehi City has determined that the fireworks ban will remain in effect for the Pioneer Day holiday through Sunday, July 26.

“Protecting life and property remains the Lehi Fire Department’s highest priority, and Lehi City shares that commitment. While fireworks are an important Pioneer Day tradition for many families, current fire conditions continue to present an elevated fire risk. Continuing the ban is a proactive measure to help protect our community,” stated Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City communications manager.

A total ban on personal fireworks remains in place for Lehi City. This continued restriction is drawing backlash from frustrated residents and local business owners who were hoping for more leniency following the strict prohibitions enforced over the Fourth of July.

For over 10 years, Some Dude’s Fireworks has been proud to serve Lehi City with safe, high quality fireworks. They feel that their business has grown into a cornerstone of the Lehi community’s summer celebrations. The impact of local fireworks bans is heavy on small businesses.

Shane Willes, owner of Some Dude’s Fireworks, said, “I started this business 10 years ago because I love my community and because I love fireworks. Everyone involved has put their heart and soul into this business for the last 10 years. A ban will force us out of business permanently.”

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“We order our supply an entire year in advance based on the summer sales of that year. We have no idea what the weather conditions will be and if it will be a dry season. By the time any potential restrictions are in place, our supply is on a cargo ship enroute to us,” said Megan Beck of Some Dude’s Fireworks. “That is what people don’t understand, they think that we choose to order fireworks, knowing the risks of the dry conditions. … This year we ordered extra supply with consideration of the 250th celebration.”

Municipalities balance fireworks policies by weighing wildfire risks against community traditions and local economic impacts. While state laws and local ordinances sometimes restrict aerials due to dry conditions, many cities designate safe discharge zones.

Because of the severe, ongoing fire danger, many surrounding cities—including Lehi, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, American Fork, and Provo—instituted citywide bans on personal fireworks during theIndependence Day celebrations.

“I feel we have been treated unfairly, while Lehi City continues to work through the process to make a decision, we all wait and worry about the future of this business,” stated Willes. “We have been selling fireworks for a few days, and it makes it difficult for us and confusing to customers.

“I feel that they are making a decision without regard to any local firework stands as a decision to ban fireworks locally this weekend will end our business, we will be done. This has been the hardest month of my life.”

“For fireworks already purchased, the State recommends storing them safely until they can be used legally,” stated Livingston.

Recommended storage practices include:

• Keep fireworks in their original, unopened packaging.

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• Store fireworks in a cool, dry location protected from moisture and excessive heat.

• Keep fireworks away from furnaces, water heaters, open flames, pilot lights and other ignition sources.

• Store fireworks separately from gasoline, propane cylinders, paints, solvents and other flammable or combustible materials.

• Prevent access by children and unauthorized persons.

• Do not alter, dismantle or combine fireworks.

• Inspect packages for damage before use.

Lehi City urges residents to mitigate wildfire risks and protect the community by skipping personal fireworks and instead celebrating safely by enjoying community fireworks displays and local events.

“For the first time, Utah County will host a fireworks show over Utah Lake on Friday, July 24, at 10:00 p.m. The celebration continues in Lehi on Saturday, July 25, at the Splash Party at Lehi Family Park (1999 N. 600 E.). Enjoy the splash pad, grab dinner from local food trucks, listen to Late Night Thoughts perform live from 6:00–9:30 p.m., and stay for a fireworks show to end the night,” stated Livingston.

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Call 911 immediately if you are facing active fires, severe medical crises, or an immediate threat to your life or property.

“Thank you for your understanding and for helping protect our community during this period of heightened wildfire risk,” concluded Livingston.