Hiker dies after lightning strike on American Fork Twin Peaks

A 59-year-old man died Saturday after he was struck by lightning while hiking near the summit of American Fork Twin Peaks, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at approximately 12:20 p.m. on July 18 as thunderstorms moved across the Wasatch Mountains. The man and another hiker were near the summit of the east peak when lightning struck, reportedly causing the man to fall.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was activated at 12:22 p.m. and responded with assistance from a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and Snowbird Ski Patrol.

Crews located the hikers from the air, but storm conditions initially prevented rescuers from safely reaching them. Search and rescue personnel reached the area after the storm cleared and recovered the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search and rescue operation lasted approximately two hours. Rescuers had to balance the need to reach the hikers quickly with the continued danger posed by the thunderstorm in the exposed, high-elevation terrain.

Snowbird Ski Patrol helped escort the surviving hiking partner safely from the mountain. Authorities had not released the name of the man who died as of Monday.

“We would like to thank Snowbird Ski Patrol for assisting with the safe escort of the patient’s hiking partner off the mountain,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We also extend our appreciation to DPS for their skilled aviation support and assistance throughout the incident.”

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The incident was initially described as occurring near Little Cottonwood Canyon, while the name American Fork Twin Peaks led to some confusion about whether it happened in American Fork Canyon. Authorities placed the hikers near the east summit of American Fork Twin Peaks, in the mountains just south of Snowbird Resort.

American Fork Twin Peaks sit along the boundary between Salt Lake and Utah counties. The two summits rise to approximately 11,500 feet, and the west summit is considered the highest point in Salt Lake County. These mountains should not be confused with the nearby Broads Fork Twin Peaks.

High, exposed ridgelines and summits can become particularly dangerous when thunderstorms develop. Lightning tends to strike elevated or isolated objects, and hikers above the tree line may have few places to seek protection.

The National Weather Service advises hikers and others participating in outdoor activities to check the forecast before leaving and monitor conditions throughout the day. Summer thunderstorms can develop rapidly over Utah’s mountains, even when skies appear clear at the beginning of a hike.

Thunder is a warning that lightning is close enough to pose an immediate threat. The weather service recommends leaving exposed areas and seeking shelter as soon as thunder is heard or threatening clouds begin to form. Hikers should not wait for rain to begin before moving to a safer location.

According to the weather service, a significant lightning threat generally extends 6 to 10 miles from the base of a thunderstorm. Wind, rain and surrounding terrain can also make thunder more difficult to hear, leaving hikers with less warning that a storm is approaching.

“There is no place outside that is safe when a thunderstorm is in the area,” according to National Weather Service guidance.

The safest shelter is inside a substantial building or a fully enclosed, hard-topped vehicle with the windows closed. Picnic shelters, open-sided structures, tents and isolated trees do not provide adequate protection.

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When a building or vehicle cannot be reached, hikers should descend from peaks and ridgelines as quickly and safely as possible. They should avoid lone trees, rocky overhangs, open fields, metal fences and bodies of water. Groups should spread apart to reduce the possibility of multiple people being injured by the same strike.

Outdoor activities should not resume until at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder, the weather service advises. Lightning can extend several miles beyond the visible base of a thunderstorm and may strike in an area where rain has not yet begun or has already ended.

If someone is struck, bystanders should call 911 immediately and begin first aid if it is safe to do so. Lightning strike victims do not retain an electrical charge and can be touched. CPR or an automated external defibrillator may be necessary if the person is not breathing or does not have a pulse.

Lightning kills about 20 people annually in the United States and injures hundreds more, according to the National Weather Service. Some survivors experience burns, neurological damage or other lasting health complications. About two-thirds of lightning deaths are associated with outdoor recreational activities.

Saturday’s fatality occurred during a weekend marked by severe weather across Utah. Heavy rain and thunderstorms also caused flash flooding and other hazardous conditions in several areas of the state.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the man who died.