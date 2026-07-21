Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Spring 2026

SOFTBALL

Most Valuable Player

Mya Maughan (Sr. Lehi; 1B): Region 3 MVP led or was second in every major offensive category for the Pioneers. “Mya was a great hitter, a terrific fielder and an outstanding teammate,” said Coach Tim Kennedy. Batted .521 with 49 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 40 runs and an eye-popping 53 RBI, 1.472 OPS, highest on-base percentage at .589. Also, second-highest fielding percentage at .980 with 184 outs, 12 assists, four double plays and just four errors.

Most Inspirational Player

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Kaylie Power (Sr. Skyridge; SS): “This senior captain is the heart and soul of our team,” said Coach Tyler Plewe. “She battled multiple injuries this year to lead with her reliable glove skills from her position on the field and with her strong leadership skills from the dugout and off the field. Steady and reliable, she leaves a great legacy with the Skyridge softball family.” Hit .369, 31 hits with 9 doubles, 25 runs, 21 RBI.

All-City Team

Callie Baker (Jr. Skyridge; P): Anchored staff in the circle with 100 innings pitched, eight wins, two saves, 100 strikeouts; batted .388 with 38 hits, 28 runs, 20 stolen bases, 20 RBI.

Libby Baxter (Sr. Lehi; 3B): Comeback player of the season hit .397 with 29 hits, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 34 runs, 26 RBI, 1.223 OPS; 19 putouts, 45 assists.

Brynlee Cook (Sr. Lehi; CF): Batted .415 with 39 hits including 10 doubles, 8 home runs, 40 RBI, seven stolen bases, scored 37 runs, 1.275 OPS; tied for tops in home runs, second in doubles and RBI.

Liv Davies (Jr. Lehi; LF): Top three in every offensive category, hit .516, 49 hits, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 39 RBI, 48 runs, 1.448 OPS, led team with 19 stolen bases; nine strikeouts in 119 chances.

Piper Emery (Jr. Lehi; C): Batted .495 with 48 hits, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 37 RBI, 1.235 OPS; 203 putouts, 10 assists, one error for 0.995 fielding percentage, 99% three consecutive years behind the plate.

Hudson Ford (Jr. Skyridge; CF): Batted .495 with 45 hits including 13 doubles, 40 runs, 19 stolen bases and 17 RBI; leadoff OBP of .584. Great fielder with elite speed, range, instincts and glove skills.

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Abbi Harroun (Jr. Lehi; P): Missed substantial time with injury but still made 18 appearances, 78 innings pitched, 11-2 record, 2.69 ERA, 100 strikeouts against 19 walks, two no-hitters, one perfect game.

Isabella Plewe (So. Skyridge; RF): Game-changing elite defensive playmaker batted .285 with 24 hits, 8 doubles, 4 home runs, 22 runs and 32 RBI; stepped up offensively in key situations.

Brinlee Skidmore (Jr. Lehi; OF): Major offensive contributor hit .415 with 34 hits, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 36 runs, 14 stolen bases, 27 RBI, 1.254 OPS. Also 22 putouts.

Maylee Walston (Sr. Skyridge; LF): Senior captain led in many offensive stats, batted .495, 51 hits including 7 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs and 1.312 OPS, 45 runs, 37 RBI. Highlight-reel playmaker.

Camry Wassmer (Jr. Lehi; SS): Hit .390 with 41 hits, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 45 runs, 14 stolen bases, 24 RBI, 1.007 OPS; key glove with 23 putouts, 50 assists, 0.912 fielding percentage.

Honorable Mention

Claire Crutchfield (Jr. Lehi; P): Carried the whole load at the end of the season; 18 appearances, 59 innings pitched, 8-3 record, 2.25 ERA, 46 strikeouts against 13 walks, six complete games, two shutouts.

Reese Taylor (Jr. Lehi; U): Played multiple positions, caught in bullpen, courtesy runner had second-most steals with 15, third with 41 runs scored. “I considered her our bench manager, who was willing to do anything to help the team,” Kennedy said.