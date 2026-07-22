Commissioner Beltran to host town hall on new UTA On-Demand transit service

Residents of Lehi, Saratoga Springs, and Eagle Mountain will have an opportunity to learn about a new public transportation option coming to northwest Utah County during a community town hall next week.

Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran will host a UTA On-Demand Town Hall on Tuesday, July 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Dry Creek Room at Lehi City Hall, located at 153 N. 100 E.

The informational meeting comes ahead of the launch of UTA On-Demand, a new microtransit service scheduled to begin operating in the three communities on Monday, August 17.

Along with Commissioner Beltran, representatives from the Utah Transit Authority will be on hand to explain how the service works, demonstrate the mobile app used to book rides, and answer questions from residents. The meeting will also provide an overview of UTA’s broader transit network and how the new service will connect riders to existing bus and rail routes.

“As we continue addressing the transportation challenges in the northwest part of the county, this is another important piece of the solution. This program will not only help connect residents to FrontRunner by closing the last-mile gap but it will also create new mobility opportunities for residents who may otherwise be homebound. I’m also excited to see the data this program generates, which will help us make informed decisions and better plan future transportation investments for our growing community,” said Beltran about the upcoming program.

The town hall event is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and provide feedback as the new transportation option prepares to launch.

