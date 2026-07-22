Football dinner and auction set for Aug. 1, kickoff games on the 7th

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School community is invited to join the Pioneers for the annual football fundraising dinner and auction, which has been set for Saturday, Aug. 1 beginning at 6 p.m. in the Fieldhouse. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the football program.

The dinner tickets are $15 per person or a family pack of four for $50 and can be purchased by using the QR codes below. No physical tickets are required as all purchases are recorded electronically.

Natalie Unga, co-chair of the Lehi Football Committee, said the theme this year is “Our Team, Our Town!” The dinner will feature the famous Lehi Rodeo burger, chips, a drink and a Crumbl cookie. There will be both a silent and a live auction.

The silent auction will include a variety of items placed throughout the gym to support the program. Attendees can bid on goods and services donated by local businesses. Here are a few examples:

Weekend staycation with Texas Roadhouse gift cards and a night at the Hilton Garden Inn

A fishing basket with poles, tackle box and all gear for a day on the lake

Camping chairs with tent and sleeping bag

PlayStation Controller and the new Football College game

Four tickets to a Bees game in the suite with parking and snacks

Minky blankets and Hydro jugs

Gift cards to Swig, Canes, Dominos, Handels and Dicks Sporting Goods

At check-in of the event, attendees will receive a paddle and auctioneer Steve Darling will conduct a live auction for some larger items. Here are some examples:

E-bike

Scooter

Traeger Grill

BYU tickets to Norte Dame game

BYU football signed by Coach Kalani Sitake

Lewis Livestock half cow of beef

Handmade Lehi blanket

Jazz and Mammoth signed memorabilia

“All proceeds directly fuel the future of the Lehi Football program to buy new uniforms, equipment and pay for travel,” Unga said.

The community is also invited to join the Pioneers for the annual Purple and White games on Friday, Aug. 7. There will be a pre-game Tailgate Party from 3-6 p.m. Hawaiian barbecue plates will be available for $15 each and local food vendors will offer a variety of additional food options on-site.

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The event will also feature bounce houses and entertainment for all ages. It will include a Meet & Greet where attendees can get to know the 2026 Pioneer football players, coaches, cheerleaders and drill team members.

The games will begin at 5 p.m. for sophomores and around 6:30 p.m. for JV and varsity. “Bring your family, wear your purple and white, and let’s support our teams,” Unga said.

Follow all the Lehi sports teams in the pages of the Lehi Free Press and online at lehifreepress.com.