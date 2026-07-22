Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Spring 2026

BASEBALL

Most Valuable Player

Jake Welch (So. Lehi; SS/P): Made the most plate appearances for his team at 123 and struck out just 11 times. Batted .485, ranked in the state top 20 with 40 runs scored and .585 on-base percentage. Tallied 47 hits, 29 RBI, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, 16 stolen bases, 1.389 OPS. Contributed 66 putouts, 32 assists and 9 double plays with a 0.942 fielding percentage. Also eight mound appearances, 2.10 ERA with 30 strikeouts against just four walks and five earned runs. “As a sophomore, he was our best player,” said Coach Eric Madsen. “He changed games defensively, offensively, and when he pitched. He’s also an unbelievable kid off the field, a great student who has great pride in Lehi and does it all right. He’s the best player I have ever coached.”

Most Inspirational Player

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Miles Robinson (Sr. Skyridge; OF): “He missed half the season but is one of the top hitters in the state and a great teammate even while injured and a great leader,” said Coach Ryan Roberts. “He missed 40 at-bats due to hamate bone surgery one week before the season started.” Despite that setback, he still hit .494 with 40 hits, 30 runs, 16 stolen bases, .571 OBP, 1.473 OPS; also 0.969 fielding percentage, 61 putouts.

All-City Team

Zayden Bye (Jr. Skyridge; U/P): Batted .327 with 22 hits including 12 for extra bases, 20 RBI, 18 runs; .943 fielding percentage with 50 outs.

Hazen Elton (Sr. Lehi; C): Batted .400, 40 hits, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 1.244 OPS, 18 runs, 34 RBI; .968 fielding percentage, 174 outs. Will to win led the team in many ways not reflected in stats.

Bo Larsen (Jr. Skyridge; IF): Batted .384 with 26 hits; 0.971 fielding percentage with 31 outs, 35 assists, five double plays against just two errors.

Murphy Madsen (Sr. Lehi; LF): Batted .345, 38 hits, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 31 runs, 17 RBI; 41 putouts, 45 assists, 12 double plays, just one error, 0.989 FP. Unselfish play inspired teammates, changed games.

Rip Roberts (Sr. Skyridge; SS/P): Batted .431, 47 hits, 35 runs, 24 stolen bases, .525 OBP; six wins and two saves pitching, threw the most innings on his squad, three complete games with under four hits.

Taygen Stephensen (Sr. Lehi; P): Made 14 appearances, 26.2 innings pitched with a 2.36 ERA; 17 strikeouts against six walks and nine earned runs.

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Boston Sundberg (Sr. Skyridge; C): Had 0.984 fielding percentage behind the plate; batted .353 with 36 hits including nine for extra bases, 24 RBI.

Kannon Whitely (Sr. Lehi; IF/P): Batted .279 with 24 hits, 6 doubles, 16 runs, 10 stolen bases, 25 RBI; 30.2 innings pitched in eight appearances.

Cole Ybarra (Sr. Lehi; IF): Batted .318, 27 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 26 runs, 21 RBI; great glove with no errors in 76 total chances.