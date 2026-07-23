Splash Party offers families a cool way to celebrate Pioneer Day

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

With summer temperatures soaring above 90 and even passing 100 degrees, Lehi families will have the perfect opportunity to cool off while celebrating Pioneer Day during the city’s annual Splash Party at 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

This free community event will be held at Lehi Family Park, 1999 N. 600 E. in Lehi. The city promises an evening packed with water fun, live entertainment, delicious food and a spectacular fireworks finale at the end of the night. The celebration brings the community together and offers something for every age, making it one of Lehi’s most anticipated family events of the summer.

Festivities will center around Family Park’s popular splash pad, where residents of all ages can beat the summer heat or relax nearby. With Utah’s hottest days arriving in late July, people are saying the timing couldn’t be better for an outdoor celebration focused on staying cool.

The Splash Party will also feature a variety of local food trucks, giving visitors plenty of options for dinner without having to leave the park.

Providing the soundtrack for the evening will be a live performance by local band Late Night Thoughts. The group is expected to keep the energy high throughout the night with a mix of crowd favorites that families can sing along to while enjoying the festivities. The live music promises to add to the festive atmosphere.

As daylight fades, anticipation will build for the evening’s biggest attraction. This fireworks show will light up the night sky and provide a memorable conclusion to the celebration.

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Community events like the Splash Party have become an important tradition in Lehi, offering opportunities for neighbors to connect while creating memories. Instead of traveling out of town for holiday festivities, many residents look forward to gathering close to home with friends and family.

The event also highlights the city’s commitment to providing free, family-friendly entertainment throughout the year. Family Park’s spacious lawns, playgrounds and splash pad create the ideal setting for an evening that encourages people of all ages to get outside and enjoy Utah’s summer season.

Families are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good spot on the lawn, especially for the evening concert and fireworks display. Bringing lawn chairs or blankets will help visitors stay comfortable throughout the event. Sunscreen, water and lightweight clothing are also recommended for those planning to enjoy the splash pad during the warm afternoon and evening hours.

From children laughing through the fountains to families sharing dinner from local food trucks, and neighbors enjoying live music, Lehi’s Splash Party is set to provide another memorable evening of community and celebration. As families cool off, dance and watch the night sky come alive with fireworks, the event will showcase the strength of the community that makes summers in Lehi so special.