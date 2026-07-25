Lehi Historical Marker Quest invites families to explore local history all summer

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

This summer, the Lehi Historical Society is inviting residents to turn history into an adventure with the launch of the Lehi Historical Marker Quest—a free, family-friendly activity that encourages participants to discover the stories that shaped the community while earning prizes along the way.

The quest begins at the Lehi Historical Society, where participants can pick up a complimentary Historical Marker Quest Passport at the society’s offices, located at 99 W. Main Street, Suite 100. The office is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.

“It’s a great way to learn about the history of a city outside of the traditional ways of learning like books and the internet,” said Aubrey Passey, who last weekend found 10 of the 21 installed markers with her father. “You might learn something you’ve never even heard about.”

The passport includes locations for the large historical markers the Lehi Historical Society has been installing around town. Each marker commemorates a significant person, place or event in the city’s history.

Quest participants are invited to visit each marker, take a photo of themselves in front of the marker, then return to the Historical Society to receive a stamp in their passport. Those who complete the passport by visiting every marker will earn a special collector lapel pin.

“Our historical markers tell the remarkable stories that make Lehi unique,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “This quest gives families an opportunity to spend time together, explore their community and discover that history is all around them.”

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The adventure culminates at Lehi Heritage Day on Sat., Aug. 29, at the Lehi Civic Center.

Participants who bring their passports to Heritage Day will receive drawing tickets based on the number of stamps they have collected throughout the summer. Visitors can earn even more tickets by exploring the historical marker exhibits and displays featured during the event.

Rather than entering a single grand prize drawing, participants will have the opportunity to choose which prizes they hope to win by placing their raffle tickets into the drawings that interest them most.

Lehi Heritage Day will also feature historical exhibits, the Heritage Day Honoree Celebration, a classic car and bike show, food trucks and other family activities, making it the perfect finale to a summer of exploring Lehi’s past.

The Historical Marker Quest is designed for all ages. Families can complete it together, grandparents can introduce grandchildren to places they remember, and longtime residents and newcomers alike can gain a deeper appreciation for the city’s rich heritage.

The program is part of the Lehi Historical Society’s ongoing Historical Marker Program, which is working to install historical markers throughout the community to preserve and share Lehi’s history for future generations.

Passports are available free of charge while supplies last. For more information, visit lehihistory.org or stop by the Lehi Historical Society during regular office hours.

Whether participants complete one marker or all of them, the Historical Marker Quest offers a fun way to explore Lehi, learn something new and celebrate the community’s heritage before gathering at Lehi Heritage Day for the grand finale.

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For more information on the marker quest or Lehi Heritage Day, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.