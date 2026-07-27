Falcon football kicks off season with scrimmages and fundraiser

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School football team will kick off the 2026 football season under the Friday night lights with a high-energy Orange-Gray scrimmage and an exciting community auction fundraiser to support the program on Friday, Aug. 7.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of football action and community fun. Tickets for the event will be $10 each or $40 for a family of four or more at the gate.

A well-prepared Skyridge High School football team is ready to showcase its talent in the opening scrimmage of the season.

“The summer went great,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “All the players have approached every workout, practice and team event with great energy and purpose. The scrimmage is always an exciting opportunity to compete and evaluate where we are.”

Highlights include:

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Exciting scrimmage action: See the Falcon football team take the field and showcase their talents during their annual intrasquad games.

Support the team: Participate in a silent auction with all proceeds directly supporting the Falcon football program. Auction items feature Kneaders gift basket, Les Schwab roadside kit and oil change, BYU and Utah swag, Photos by Greg senior photo shoot, Sorel boots, and many more great items.

Entertainment for all: Enjoy delicious food items with food trucks and a bake sale at the north end of the field and enthusing performances from the Skyridge cheer squad, drill team and dance company.

Mini drill camp performance: Be amazed by the talent of Skyridge Drill Team’s future stars with a special performance from the mini drill camp participants.

Support the team: Brand new orange and gray merchandise will be available for purchase.

Cheer on the rising stars of Falcon football: Skyridge youth football players will be introduced on the field.

Autograph session: Senior football athletes, drill team, dance and cheer teams will be available to sign media guides.

The Falcons start this season ranked second in Class 6A according to the coaches preseason poll, ready to fight through a tough schedule to chase every win.

“We are excited about the direction of this team,” Hemm said. “We have strong leadership, a competitive culture, and a group that’s committed to improving every day.

“We know there’s still work to do, but we like where we are headed as we prepare for the season and the challenges our schedule will bring each week,” the coach concluded.

Event updates can be found on Instagram @Skyridgefb. Follow all the Skyridge sports teams in the pages of the Lehi Free Press and online at lehifreepress.com.