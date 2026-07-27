Prep sports year starts next week

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Although local high school students won’t enter the classroom until Aug. 19, the fall sports year gets underway on Monday. Outdoor teams start early in order to complete their seasons before the weather makes it difficult to play.

As it was last year, all teams except football are allowed to begin their official schedules on Aug. 3. The Skyiridge boys golf team will open their season at the Northern Utah Invitational on that day.

The next day (Tuesday, Aug. 4), the girls soccer teams get underway. The Pioneers will visit Bountiful with a 3:30 p.m. start time for varsity, while the Falcons will host Olympus with a varsity kickoff of 5:15 p.m.

Skyridge travels to Desert Hills on Thursday (Aug. 6) at 3:30 p.m., while the Lehi girls will host Riverton for their home opener with a varsity kickoff at 3:30 p.m. that same day. The Falcons will continue their southern road swing at Crimson Cliffs on Friday at 8 p.m. and Snow Canyon Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Lehi girls tennis team is scheduled host the Lehi Ladies Open Tennis Tournament on Aug. 7 and 8 beginning at 8 a.m.

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It promises to be another exciting football season at both schools. Skyridge was ranked No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll. The Falcon Orange and Grey games are scheduled for Friday (Aug. 7), beginning with the younger players at 6 p.m. and the varsity/JV squads to follow.

Skyridge will visit preseason No. 5 Mountain Ridge for an endowment game to open the football season Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. This will be the high school season kickoff game on KJZZ TV. The next week the Falcons will welcome Orem High School on Aug. 21.

The Pioneer Purple and White football scrimmages are set for Friday (Aug. 7) as well, with the sophomores playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity around 6:30 p.m.

Lehi will host Maple Mountain on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. to open the official season with an endowment game. The Pioneers will welcome Mountain Ridge the next week.

The Skyridge cross country teams are scheduled to compete at the Premier Invitational at the Cottonwood Complex in Salt Lake City on Aug. 8.

The first match for the Lehi volleyball team is on Aug. 11, when the Pioneers will host Westlake with a varsity first-serve time of around 6:30 p.m. Skyridge will open their campaign at Pleasant Grove on Aug. 13, also starting around 6:30 p.m. for varsity.

The Falcon girls tennis team gets the season underway on Aug. 13 when they welcome Region 3 foe Corner Canyon at 3 p.m.

The Region 3 golf season begins Aug. 17 for both teams with an 8:30 a.m. start time at the Mountain Dell Canyon Course.