Despite drought, mild wildfire season in Lehi

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

Wildfire season runs from June to October, but this year, the Lehi Fire Department says the threat has been year-round.

“This is an extremely hot year,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Craft. “The good news is, so far this summer, Lehi hasn’t lost any structures to wildfires.”

Lehi has experienced some smaller grass fires, but firefighters have been able to get them under control with minimal damage.

“The grass fires we have responded to have only been small,” said Craft. “The problem is they grow faster and burn hotter with no moisture in the ground. It’s very dangerous for our firefighters.”

This year’s strict fire restrictions throughout the state have helped keep risk factors down. Educational programs have helped inform the public and reduce wildfire risk across the state.

“We usually see fires start from cigarettes and loose chains dragging on the ground,” said Craft. “And even the railroad occasionally sparks something. But people seem to be hyper vigilant and that is helping.”

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That vigilance was very apparent over the holidays.

“The Lehi fire department had zero fireworks fires over the Fourth of July,” said Craft. “I’m celebrating my 30th year [as a firefighter], and this is the first I’ve ever had this happen.”

During the 24th of July holiday, Craft said the department responded to two small fires that both started early in the morning around 2 and 3 am.

“Those fires are still under investigation,” said Craft. “Overall, it was a pretty calm weekend.”

Although Lehi has fared well this wildfire season, Craft says this isn’t the time to let down our guard.

“We always need to be hypervigilant, but this year in particular,” said Craft. “The fuel moisture is super low. We are going into another heatwave this week. It’s really easy to cause a fire that will cause a lot of damage, so be extra careful and no open fires.”

Craft says if you see smoke or a potentially dangerous situation that could cause a fire, call 911.

“We also respond to 85-percent of the medical calls in the city,” said Craft. “Watch out for heat exhaustion, especially in children and the elderly. Check on your neighbors and don’t hesitate to call if you need help.”