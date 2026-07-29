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Waterwise Home of the Month

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Waterwise Home of the Month

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Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

This month’s Waterwise Yard Award goes to Cindy Kramer. Her home, located at 2950 North 50 West in Lehi, is filled with a variety of plants, mulch, and rocks. Kramer said she was a skilled gardener in California, but when she moved to Utah, she knew she needed to learn how to work with the soil here. Kramer took gardening classes at Thanksgiving Point and slowly turned her yard into a waterwise oasis. Her yard features a variety of native plants, colorful mulches, and rocks.

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