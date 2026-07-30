Community gathers, shares memories in candlelight vigil for Brynn Carnesecca

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Hundreds gathered at the American Fork Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 28, under the quiet evening sky to honor Brynn Carnesecca, who touched many lives and brought a deep love to the entire community. People in yellow clothes stood by glowing candles with soft yellow flames, making the dark grass bright. Neighbors, friends, loved ones, youth groups, and emergency responders stood side by side in a silent gathering of respect.

The warm lights cut through the night, bringing strangers close together in shared grief. Tears fell and gentle hands held each other tightly. A deep silence filled the air, turning individual pain into a single, strong pulse of collective healing.

Dorinda Ledkins, who serves as the Miss American Fork director within the Miss Utah Scholarship organization, created the vigil to honor Carnesecca, who was Miss American Fork 2024.

“Holding a vigil was both to honor Brynn and also to bring hope to the communities that loved her,” said Ledkins. “I knew I needed to do something for the American Fork community as well as for the girls within the Miss Utah Organization.

Ledkins organized the vigil without knowing how many people would come.

“After I received the blessing from Brynn’s mother to hold a vigil, I called the mayor and the Miss American Fork committee and together we made it happen. American Fork police officers and firefighters were on scene to demonstrate their support,” stated Ledkins.

“I am not surprised with the amount of people in attendance tonight. They are here because Brynn loved, and she was easy to love back. Brynn makes people feel something special. She had a gift to make everyone feel better,” stated American Fork City Mayor, Brad Frost. “People are here to honor Brynn and find strength among each other, and it is important to do that.”

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Brynn’s friend, Jefferson Penrod, attended the vigil and felt overwhelmed with gratitude as he witnessed the community support from the attendees.

“My friendship with Brynn meant everything. We were so close for so many years. We did everything together. The thing I cherish about our friendship is that I got to see firsthand the service she gave to her family, friends, and community. Being here tonight and feeling the support for Brynn means a lot,” said Penrod.

Shaye Johnson, Miss American Fork 2023, also attended the vigil.

“The vigil was so bittersweet. It’s so hard to let reality set in that she is actually gone, but sweet because I could feel so much love. Love from Brynn, from the people who attended and loved her and from the yellow throughout the decorations, the flowers, the candles, and the sky,” said Johnson. “Now every time I see the color yellow, I will remember Brynn,” said Johnson.

As Miss American Fork, Carnesecca created “Envelopes of Hope,” a pen pal program for Utah inmates as her service initiative, which included a yellow logo, which was her favorite color. At the vigil, in respect of that initiative, attendees wore yellow, and wrote notes in her memory.

“Brynn was such a light in the community. She showed up, worked hard, but most of all, she made sure everyone she interacted with felt seen and loved,” said Ledkins. “This love extended far beyond American Fork into the Miss Utah sisterhood and across the state to incarcerated individuals through her community service initiative, “Envelopes of Hope.”

Carnesecca was recognized by her fellow contestants with the Miss Congeniality Award at the 2025 Miss Utah competition, which is a testament to the way she made others feel valued and loved.

“Brynn quickly grew into the title of Miss American Fork. She understood the vision and the good that the title can bring. Her love and service extended far beyond her year of service. She personified light, goodness, happiness and all the great qualities we aspire to. Brynn came with these qualities and willingly shared them,” said Mayor Brad Frost.

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“Brynn was one of my closest friends. We met in 2024 at the Major Brent Taylor Gala when she was Miss American Fork, and I was Miss Freedom Festival. We were introduced and became immediate friends,” stated Lilia Tavares, who attended the vigil.

“Brynn is one of those rare people that so clearly stands out and shines brighter than anything you’ve seen before. She is pure sunshine,” continued Tavares. “Brynn is one of the most intelligent and articulate people I have ever met. Completely wise beyond her years.”

“Brynn perfectly embodied what it meant to be a representative of the Miss America Organization. She was kind to every single person she interacted with,” said Johnson.

Carnesecca struggled with a mental health disorder that was often unseen by others.

“Brynn wouldn’t have wanted anyone to feel at all responsible or that they could have changed this outcome.

I believe that the most important step in bridging the mental health gap is being as vulnerable as possible with ourselves and with others. Mental health disorders thrive in isolation and darkness. We take away their power when we expose them and shine a light,” said Taveres.

“If someone you know is struggling with their mental health, reach out regularly. Make them feel included. Invite them to get out of the house with you, and provide them with resources,” said Johnson. “Most importantly, tell them how much you love and care about them every day.”

The vigil created a gathering space of remembrance, which helped mourners share grief, created comfort and brought a sense of hope.

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“This means a lot to me and to everyone who knows Brynn. To know how much she was loved and the outpouring of support tonight shows how much the love she gave was reciprocated,” said Penrod.