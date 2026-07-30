Lehi Heritage Day 2026 Honorees announced

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Historical Society

The Lehi Historical Society is delighted to announce the 2026 Lehi Heritage Day Honorees. These individuals have served in a wide variety of ways to make our community better.

Joseph and Penny H. Adamson

Kim E. and Laurie D. Cooper

Lec Don and Kim Roundy Holmes

Stanley R. and Kathy Lynn Smith

Robb Strong

Lenard Alva and Julia H. Wing

Shawn Lott and Nikkole Winters

This year’s Lehi Heritage Day Honorees include current and former members of the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Committee, Lehi’s Board of Adjustments, the Lehi Arts Council, the Lehi Historical Society Committee, Lehi Serves, the Boy Scouts of America and Miss Lehi as well as Little League coaches, Girls’ Camp volunteers and a member of the Lehi Silver Band. They have used their talents and their time to help children, youth, neighbors and animals in often quiet selfless ways.

“It’s always such a pleasure to recognize outstanding members of our community as Lehi Heritage Day Honorees,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society since 2017. “It’s a tradition that is heartwarming and inspiring to see.”

For the first time, Lehi Heritage Day will not occur on Labor Day. This year it will be on Sat., Aug. 29, from 2:30 to 6 p.m., at the new Lehi Civic Center at 131 N. 100 East. The celebration will include a parade, an honoree program and exhibits for the honorees, a car show, food trucks and the Lehi Historical Marker Quest grand finale.

Twenty-six historical markers will be represented at the Lehi Civic Center on Lehi Heritage Day, and participants can “Experience the Story” of Lehi by visiting each marker and collecting stickers in their Lehi Historical Marker Quest passports. Those who visit the historical markers in person get more tickets to put in the drawings for great prizes on Lehi Heritage Day. The Lehi Historical Marker Quest passports are available at the Lehi Historical Society offices, 99 W. Main St, Ste 100, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon-5 p.m. The public is invited to begin its quest today!

“We’ve had people come in to get their passports stamped, and they’re so excited to tell us what they’ve learned and the connections they discovered,” said Paula Berg, archivist for the Lehi Historical Society.

Lehi Heritage Day is a free community event put on by the Lehi Historical Society and sponsored by Lehi City. It is also made possible by a Lehi City PARC Grant and the support of HADCO Construction. The 2026 Lehi Heritage Day is also sponsored by SIRQ Construction and Strata Networks.