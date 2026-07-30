Utah’s CommonSpirit Hospitals receive transparency badge

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

All five of CommonSpirit’s Utah hospitals have earned the Leapfrog Full Transparency Badge, recognizing their commitment to publicly reporting information about patient safety and quality through the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

The Full Transparency Badge is awarded to hospitals that complete, affirm and submit all sections of the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, one of the nation’s leading voluntary reporting programs focused on patient safety, quality and transparency.

The Utah hospitals receiving the badge include:

Holy Cross Hospital – Davis, Layton, UT

Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake, UT

Holy Cross Hospital – West Valley, West Valley CIty, UT

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley, West Jordan Valley, UT

Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point, Lehi, UT

“At CommonSpirit Health, our highest calling is to provide exceptional care that Utahns can trust,” said Jeremy Bradshaw, Utah Market President. “Earning the Leapfrog Full Transparency Badge across all five of our Utah hospitals is a powerful testament to that commitment. It reflects our dedication to openly sharing vital information about patient safety and quality, so every individual and family can make informed decisions about their health. This recognition embodies our promise of humankindness, ensuring clear communication and earning the confidence of those we are privileged to serve.”

Beyond reporting, the teams across the Mountain Region actively engage in continuous improvement initiatives, from implementing technology and best practices in infection prevention to enhancing patient-provider communication. Each day, the Mountain Region exceeds expectations for patient outcomes.

“We applaud these Mountain Region hospitals for their commitment to transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Transparency is one of the most powerful drivers of improvement in health care. By fully participating in the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, the Mountain Region is helping patients and families access meaningful information about the safety and quality of their care.”

The Leapfrog Full Transparency Badge appears on Leapfrog’s public ratings website and identifies hospitals that have committed to openly sharing information about their performance.

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For more information about CommonSpirit Mountain Region, visit mountain.commonspirit.org.