Lehi Historical Society to honor influence of People’s Co-op

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Historical Society will continue preserving Lehi’s rich past with the unveiling of its 22nd historical marker, honoring the People’s Co-operative Institution, one of Lehi’s most influential businesses and a symbol of the city’s entrepreneurial spirit.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling, where guests will learn how the People’s Co-op grew from a small cooperative enterprise into Lehi’s largest mercantile business. Founded in 1872, the institution expanded alongside the Utah Southern Railroad, serving generations of residents while helping shape Lehi’s commercial district.

In 1903, the People’s Co-op completed its impressive 22,000-square-foot headquarters at 151 E. State St. At the time, it was among the most modern buildings in Lehi, featuring electricity, telephone service, a pneumatic tube system and the city’s first concrete sidewalks. The business also operated an extensive network that included a lumber yard, livery, butcher shop, blacksmith shop, hotel, drugstore, grocery and theater.

“The People’s Co-op wasn’t simply a place to shop,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “It represented a community working together to build opportunity. This marker celebrates the vision of local leaders who embraced innovation while creating a business that became the commercial heart of Lehi for more than six decades.”

The unveiling is part of the Lehi Historical Marker Program, an ongoing effort to install 36 markers throughout the city highlighting the people, places and events that shaped Lehi’s history. The People’s Co-operative Institution marker follows the recent unveiling of the Racker Mercantile and Lehi Union Exchange marker, continuing the story of cooperation and commerce in early Lehi.

“This marker helps tell the next chapter of Lehi’s commercial story,” Bangerter added. “Many residents drive past this historic building without realizing the important role it played in our city’s development. We hope people will leave with a greater appreciation for the businesses and individuals whose vision helped build the Lehi we know today.”

Advertisement

The unveiling will include remarks about the People’s Co-op’s lasting legacy, followed by refreshments and activities inspired by the golden age of the general store.

To commemorate the occasion, the Historical Society will debut a limited-edition three-pin collector set featuring three historic People’s Co-operative Institution buildings that still stand. Valued at $32, the set will be available for a special introductory price of $19. The exclusive set, created by Lehi City Council member Heather Newall, celebrates the architectural legacy of the People’s Co-op and offers history enthusiasts a unique keepsake honoring one of Lehi’s most important commercial institutions.

According to Susan Colledge, organizer of the event, the celebration is designed to help visitors experience history rather than simply hear about it.

“We want people of all ages to imagine what it was like to visit the People’s Co-op more than a century ago,” Colledge said. “It’s exciting to see how Lehi progressed with cement, electricity and the phone. Because of the People’s Co-op innovation, it was put on a pedestal to make the city feel more metropolitan. It’s also interesting to see how willing people were back then to take chances on new things. I’m fascinated by it.”

The unveiling is free and open to the public. Residents, descendants of early Lehi families, and anyone interested in local history are encouraged to attend and celebrate another chapter in the story of Lehi’s past.