Lehi’s own Alivia Hadfield to perform at Wines Park

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lehi’s summer concert series continues on Sunday, Aug. 2, with a performance by independent country-pop recording artist and songwriter, Alivia Hadfield. The free community concert will be held at Margaret Wines Park, 500 N. Center St., at 7:30 p.m.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter and Lehi native has built a dedicated and growing following through candid storytelling and emotional vulnerability. Since launching her independent career—sparked originally at age twelve when her older brother handed her a ukulele—Hadfield has surpassed 400,000 total streams. Her breakout Nashville-co-written single, “Villain,” firmly introduced her down-to-earth voice and pop-forward melodies to the country-pop scene.

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Hadfield is ready to thrill her hometown with a high-energy vocal show, including songs for her family, friends and early supporters. Don’t miss this family fun concert event at Arts in the Park. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanket to secure a good spot.