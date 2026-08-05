A recent Utah court decision may let homeownership transfer before required payments are made

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

Is it possible for a Utah homeowner to lose their recorded interest in a home if they never received the required payment and never signed the deed to transfer that interest?

A recent Utah Court of Appeals decision suggests the answer could be “yes.”

The case Slaughter v. Alleman, decided on May 29 as 2026 UT App 85, now sets a precedent in Utah for situations where divorce, death, joint tenancy, and unfinished obligations come together.

A married couple, April Slaughter and John G. Alleman, owned their home as joint tenants with right of survivorship. Their March 2024 divorce decree awarded the home to Alleman and ordered him to pay $200,000 to Slaughter by May 31, 2024, to equalize the marital estate. It stated that “upon receipt” of the payment, Slaughter would immediately sign a quitclaim deed transferring her interest.

Alleman died by suicide on April 24, 2024. He had not paid $200,000, and Slaughter had not signed the quitclaim deed. The recorded deed identified both former spouses as joint tenants when he died.

The district court later pointed out that Alleman never tried to pay the $200,000 or trigger Slaughter’s obligation to transfer the home between the decree and his death.

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Before Alleman died, Slaughter provided wire-transfer instructions and said a check could be delivered to her home.

Shortly before the deadline, Alleman’s estate attorney emailed Slaughter’s counsel claiming he had payment and proposed a meeting without the clients. According to Slaughter, no check or proof of funds was produced, no wire was sent, and no check was delivered to her home.

However, the court opinion says that on May 31, the special administrator “tendered payment” to Slaughter’s lawyer. It does not say what kind of payment was offered or if anything was physically delivered. Slaughter disagrees that a proper payment was made and says she got neither a wire nor a check.

Saying payment was made is not the same as actually delivering it with proof.

In October 2024, the district court ruled that the joint tenancy remained intact and that Alleman’s interest passed to Slaughter through the deed’s right of survivorship. It declared her the sole owner of the home and awarded her attorney fees.

The Utah Court of Appeals reversed the district court decision in May.

The appellate court held that the divorce decree itself severed the joint tenancy by operation of law, converting the former spouses’ interests into a tenancy in common. It further concluded that the decree awarded Slaughter’s interest to Alleman when the decree was entered.

With this interpretation, ownership did not depend on Alleman paying $200,000 or Slaughter signing a quitclaim deed. The court saw “upon receipt” as setting the order of steps, not as a requirement that had to be met before ownership changed.

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Since the opinion was published, its legal conclusions may guide Utah courts in similar cases. The decision also affects title companies, probate lawyers, estate planners, and others who use recorded deeds to figure out ownership. If former spouses are still listed as joint tenants, the deed might not tell the whole story if a divorce decree changed their interests without a new recorded deed.

In practice, this ruling means ownership can transfer before the required money is paid and before the recorded deed shows the change. The person who is owed money might have to sue for payment and lose the security of owning part of the property.

Recorded deeds usually make ownership clear. Court orders should also be understood as they are written. Most people would think that if a deed is to be signed “upon receipt” of payment, the money should come first.

The Court of Appeals decided that this kind of language may only set the timing, while ownership can transfer earlier. People going through a tough divorce probably would not realize this difference.

This decision serves as a warning for family-law attorneys when drafting documents. If payment must come before ownership changes, future decrees may need to say so clearly as a condition precedent. Still, homeowners should not have to use special legal terms to make sure payment and ownership stay linked when the order seems obvious.

Slaughter’s lawyer is preparing a petition for a writ of certiorari, asking the Utah Supreme Court to review the decision. The Court of Appeals denied a rehearing, and the lawyer got a 30-day extension to prepare the petition.

The Supreme Court does not have to take the case just because a petition is filed, and even if it does, a review does not mean the decision will be reversed. Still, these questions deserve a look from Utah’s highest court.

The justices should clarify when survivorship rights end, whether “upon receipt” is an enforceable condition, and whether ownership can transfer before payment is made and the deed is signed.

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Utah homeowners should be able to understand their rights from deeds and court orders. They should not have to face a death, an estate and years of litigation to learn that “upon receipt” may not require actual receipt at all.