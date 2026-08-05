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Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2026

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Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2026

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Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2026

July 2026 vs (2025)

Homes sold: 119 (145)

Average home price: $687,419 ($700,084)

Median home price: $629,000 ($625,765)

Average days on the market: 54 (54)

Average square feet: 2,984 (3,080)

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Average price per square foot: $235.33 ($231.04)

Most expensive home sold: $2,024,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 6,627 sq. ft. / 1.09 acres

Least expensive home sold: $310,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 270 (existing homes) and 69 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 63

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 8/4

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

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