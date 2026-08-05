Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2026
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2026
July 2026 vs (2025)
Homes sold: 119 (145)
Average home price: $687,419 ($700,084)
Median home price: $629,000 ($625,765)
Average days on the market: 54 (54)
Average square feet: 2,984 (3,080)
Average price per square foot: $235.33 ($231.04)
Most expensive home sold: $2,024,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 6,627 sq. ft. / 1.09 acres
Least expensive home sold: $310,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 270 (existing homes) and 69 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 63
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 8/4
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker