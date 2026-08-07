Lec and Kim Holmes to be honored for decades of community service

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Historical Society

Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society is proud to present the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2026 honorees. Lec and Kim Holmes are one of seven honoree couples/individuals being featured this year. Each couple/individual will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Aug. 29, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Lehi Civic Center at 153 N. 100 East. For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.

Lec Holmes and Kim Roundy met at Kim’s front door when Lec came to her house with her best friend’s boyfriend. “Then he just kept coming back,” Kim recalled. They were married on Nov. 29, 1985, and celebrated their 40th anniversary last year. They were sealed with their children on May 15, 1999, in the Mount Timpanogos Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Lec’s grandfather, Carl “Blackie” Harris, inspired his lifelong commitment to community service. Harris served on the Civic Improvement Association, now the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Committee, and Lec grew up helping at the rodeo grounds—sorting tickets, building bleachers and tackling various projects. After his grandfather’s passing, Lec continued serving and was later asked to become a director, which he does to this day.

Lec has spent decades serving Lehi’s children and youth through Little League wrestling, church callings, four pioneer treks and more than 20 years at LDS Girls Camp. “His phone literally never stops ringing,” Kim said. Friends and neighbors know him as the person to call for building, welding, barbecuing or simply checking in. “He has a route he drives daily just to see if friends are outside so he can stop and visit,” Kim said.

Kim has served in numerous callings in Primary, Sunday School, Relief Society and some 20 years in Young Women’s organization. She also serves alongside Lec on the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Committee and has been secretary of the Lehi Historical Society since 2016. She also serves on the Historical Marker Unveiling Committee, organizing one unveiling program each year. Lec is a familiar face at Historical Society events as well, quietly volunteering behind the scenes to support Kim and help ensure each event runs smoothly.

Born in 1966 in Salt Lake City, Kim is the daughter of Wendell Don Roundy and Zina Bramall. She grew up in Salt Lake County, attending six different elementary schools in Midvale, Sandy and West Jordan, then attending Bingham High School. Kim grew up riding horses and going to horse races. Her dad’s dream was to have a Triple Crown-winning thoroughbred. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

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Lec was born in American Fork Hospital in 1967 to Don Bud Holmes and Kathryn Madge Harris, who lived in Lehi. Lec grew up on the rodeo trail with his parents, who were team ropers, until his dad became a Union Ironworker with Local 27. Lec grew up in Lehi before later living in Cottonwood, Elko, Nev., and Sandy. A talented athlete, he became a Utah State champion gymnast and wrestler and the hit-pitch and run champion in Nevada.

Lec worked more than 35 years as an ironworker, helping build projects throughout the West. He, his Dad and three other friends started Steel Erectors, Inc. Lec ran the company for years, including during the 2002 Winter Olympics, where they helped set the communications cabins. Lec earned the GEM (Going the Extra Mile) Award and later retired from the Ironworkers Union before joining SME Steel. Kim worked for Zions Bank before staying home to raise their family, then returned to education and now works at Polaris High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business accounting in 2025.

Lec and Kim have six children and 20 grandchildren. Their children are Brandie and Aaron Crookston, Joey and Ashley Stone, Whitney and Jeremy Byrd, Shelby Petroff, Wace and Bailey Jo Holmes and Bailey Bud and Madi Holmes.