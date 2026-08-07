Lehi Heritage Days 2026: Lenard and Julia Wing to be celebrated for legacy of caring

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Historical Society

Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society is proud to present the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2026 honorees. Lenard and Julia Wing are one of seven honoree couples featured this year. Each couple will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Aug. 29, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Lehi Civic Center at 153 N. 100 East. For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.

On a summer evening in 1974, a young adult activity was held in an unlikely place—the back porch of a mortuary. It was there that Lenard “Lenny” Alva Wing met Julia “Julie” Holmes, a California girl who never imagined that the funeral service industry would become the setting and steady rhythm of her married life. Their friendship grew into a devoted partnership, and on June 17, 1975, they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After they married, the couple moved to Southern California so Lenny could attend the Los Angeles College of Mortuary Science as he pursued the training needed to become a licensed funeral director. He graduated with top honors, and Julie stood beside him as his faithful “study buddy.”

Mortuary life had been familiar to Lenny since childhood. He grew up living next to the mortuary, where the work was not simply a job, but a calling and a family legacy. The Wing Family Mortuary began with his grandfather, Alva H. Wing, who started the business in 1924. Later, Lenny’s parents, Alva Ralph and Willa Faye Hadfield, carried the business forward as both a family endeavor and a community service.

Beyond owning and operating Wing Mortuary, Lenny, who passed away in 2012, and Julie poured themselves into Lehi life. Lenny volunteered widely, serving as president of the Lehi Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Lehi Round-Up Parade and Special Events Committee, a bishop of the Lehi 11th Ward and member of the North Stake presidency of the LDS Church. In 2011, he was inducted into the Lehi High School Hall of Fame in recognition of his community service.

Julie served in the PTA at Sego Lily Elementary and later Lehi Jr. High, taught swimming at the Lehi outdoor swimming pool, was a Relief Society president and happily gave years of ward and stake service in the Girls Camp program. She currently serves as an ordinance worker in the Payson Utah Temple.

Music and scouting added warmth and energy to the Wings’ family life. Lenny played the piano and organ exceptionally well while Julie played the clarinet. Both played in the Lehi Silver Band, with Lenny on drums and Julie on clarinet. Their six children, Michael Ron, Quinn Aaron, Christopher Franklin, Steven Alva, Leisel Ann and Anne Nicole, shared their parents’ love for music and each became a contributing member of the family band.

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Julie was born in Willits, Calif., in 1953. She graduated from high school in Cloverdale and earned the Bank of America music award her senior year. She was chosen to participate in the Northern California honor band and continued to play at Ricks College in the marching band, the school’s symphony orchestra and the pit orchestra. She also enjoyed being a part of the American Fork Community Symphony for approximately 10 years.

Scouting was another lifelong passion for the Wings. Lenny’s scouting milestones include Eagle Scout, Duty to God Award, Second Miler Award, Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver. Julie served as a Cub Scout leader and participated in the Spark-Up program. A quilt she created displaying many of Lenny’s scouting achievements was exhibited in the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City during the 100-year celebration exhibit of the Church’s charter with the Boy Scouts of America.

On April 22, 2012, Lenny passed away due to cancer. In life and in memory, Lenard Alva Wing and Julia Holmes Wing remain a quiet example of love, service, faith and family devotion.