Falcons seventh at opening golf tourney

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team came in seventh in a tightly-packed field at the Northern Utah Invitational at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City on Monday (Aug. 3) to launch their 2026 season.

Ridgeline won the event by five strokes with a combined team score of 289. West Field and Weber tied for second at 294, followed by Viewmont at 297, Layton at 298, Box Elder at 299 and Skyridge at 305 in a field of 10 teams.

Senior Tanner Porter was the top scorer for the Falcons, tying for 10th place with a 73 followed by junior Klive Fuhriman tied for 12th place at 75.

The Falcons returned nearly their entire team from last season as they graduated just three seniors. Porter is joined by Grayden Howells, Brandon Young and Ayden Atcitty for this year’s senior class.

Besides Fuhriman, the juniors include Landon Makin, Ty Christofferson, Hayes Mauss, Hudson Murphy, Jaxson Nelson, Jack Jones and Josh Call.

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The sophomores are Beckham Bell, Bridger Warr, Carter Wilson, Dylan Hymas, Jace Abarca, Lincoln Beers and Tamanuitoi Johnson.

Makin and Mauss played through the state tournament last season as individuals, while Christofferson and Porter competed with the team in the first round. Skyridge finished in 13th place overall.

The freshman newcomers are accomplished junior golfer Jraice Finau plus Cooper Murphy, Luke Short, Bronson Murphy and Madden Allen. Coach Tenille Slack continues in her role as the Falcon mentor.

Skyridge competes again Monday (Aug. 10) at Lakeside Golf Course in West Bountiful against Weber, American Fork and Cedar Valley in a pre-season event

Region 3 tournaments get underway August 17 with the first event set at the Mountain Dell Canyon Course in Parley’s Canyon east of Salt Lake City.

The Falcons are hosting a fundraiser dinner and silent auction in the school cafeteria on Wednesday, September 16.