Falcon girls soccer drops four to open season

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls soccer team had a tough time finding the net during a busy opening week as they lost their home opener and then all three games by single-goal margins during a road trip to southern Utah.

Aug. 4: Olympus 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons got behind early as the Titans hit the target in the fifth minute and then scored again right before the break. They added a third goal in the 77th minute to complete their tally for the match.

“Almost all of our pre-season games are against finalists or semifinalists from last season,” said Coach Jhoan Alvizo. “This gives us a good idea of how we stake up against great opposition in the state. It also allows us to get better facing higher-level opposition.

“I’m proud of the girls tonight. They worked hard and you can start to see the little things coming together that we work on in practice. That’s what our aim for the pre-season is, building our identity and perfecting it,” the coach said.

Advertisement

Aug. 6: Desert Hills 1, Skyridge 0

The Falcons started their three consecutive-day appearances in the very hot south against the Thunder. It was scoreless after the first period, but the home squad managed to squeeze one goal across in the second half to pull out the win.

Aug. 7: Crimson Cliffs 1, Skyridge 0

A similar script unfolded against the Mustangs, who also were unable to score on the Falcons during the first period but won the match with a single score after the break.

Aug. 8: Snow Canyon 2, Skyridge 1

The next day, junior midfielder Hallee Sheffield scored the first goal of the season for the Falcons against the Warriors, but the home squad found the net twice during the contest to collect the narrow victory.

The Falcons continue pre-region play this week at Mountain View on Friday (Aug. 14) at 7 p.m. followed by a visit to Davis Tuesday (Aug. 18) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.