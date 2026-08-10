Falcon girls volleyball expected to be in title hunt

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Ranked No. 3 in the preseason Class 6A coaches poll, the Skyridge girls volleyball team is also listed at No. 3 in the Region 3 rankings since the top two state programs according to the vote are Corner Canyon and Lone Peak.

That ought to make for an intriguing league race for the Falcons under second-year Coach Taylor Hifo.

Skyridge earned the region championship last season as well as the No. 1 RPI ranking going into the state 6A tournament, but the Falcons were upset by the Chargers in the title contest and finished with a 27-3 record.

Class 6A Player of the Year Kylie Buttars is now wearing the blue and white for BYU and three other graduated teammates are suiting up for other colleges, but that doesn’t mean that the Skyridge cupboard is bare. Five players return with significant varsity experience.

Leading the group is junior outside hitter Sienna Kuresa, back for her third year on varsity. She played every set last season, averaging 2.7 kills, 2.0 digs and 5.2 serve-receives. She had a kill percentage of 32.7 and contributed 25 aces, 26 combined blocks and 14 assists as well.

Advertisement

Senior libero Estelle Slaney was also a major contributor, posting a serve percentage of 91.25 with 47 aces. In addition, she averaged 4.3 digs and 3.0 serve-receives per set and provided 113 assists.

Junior middle blocker Lucy Meck played in 77 percent of the team’s sets last fall. She made 55 kills, served 17 aces, plus tallied 92 points, 71 combined blocks, 51digs and 13 assists. She’ll likely have an expanded role this season.

Now seniors, two other spot players from the 2025 roster will be expected to step forward to replace some of the departed firepower.

Emma White supplied 34 kills and 25 points along with averaging 1.5 digs and 2.6 serve-receives per set played. Anzlee Holt provided 18 points, 106 digs and 23 serve-receives in her appearances. The Falcons will also reload with some talented youngsters.

Skyridge will host West on Tuesday (Aug. 11) to open their 2026 campaign. On Wednesday (Aug. 12), the Falcons visit Pleasant Grove. These pre-season matches are both scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m. Circle September 15 on the calendar for the Region 3 opener at Corner Canyon.